Business Bites: Apartments proposed for Dick’s RV Park; Mise en Place open; Great Falls Clinic optical center closing; Gibson, Milwaukee Station, Alluvion construction underway; Malmstrom contract

Dick’s RV Park

The city has received a rezoning application for the Dick’s RV Park Property.

The developer is requesting to rezone the property from R-10 mobile home park to R-6 high density multifamily.

If approved, the developer is planning to build 513 multifamily units.

Planning board to review plan for 432-unit apartment complex

According to the city planning department, the application is under review and will go before planning board by the end of the year.

The Montana Department of Transportation is reviewing access and traffic plans.

Business Bites: 252-unit apartment complex planned; Perkins closing; Pennington Building purchased; Studio Montage moved; Invest Downtown is Oct. 20

Mise en Place

Mise en Place is a ghost kitchen now open in Great Falls at 721 6th St. S.W.

Cassie Campbell opened the kitchen that sells food and hosts other businesses to include Brickhouse Bakery, Taco’s El Valle, El Coqui and Spices N Spurs. Campbell said more are to come in the space.

432-apartment complex proposed on east side of city

Great Falls Clinic Optical Center

The Great Falls Clinic Optical Center closes on Oct. 21.

Ophthalmology and optometry will not be impacted, meaning the only change is that we will no longer sell glasses, frames, or lenses but the Clinic will continue to sell contact lenses.

The Great Falls Clinic will be selling all current inventory of frames/sunglasses at cost on a first come, first served basis.

There are no holds allowed.

Business Bites: New Mexican restaurant opening; Great Falls Clinic downsizing; tourism denies more funding for Expo Park study; downtown leadership changes; NeighborWorks Great Falls expands to Havre

The sale is located at the Vision Center on the second floor of the Specialty Center.

The vision center is Monday through Friday 8-11:30 a.m. and 1-5 p.m.

Business Bites: Barges on the river; Loading Zone closing; car wash proposed for former Ryan’s Cash and Carry; Nourish kitchen moving; Signature Med Spa open; bakery opens; fitness equipment installed in Gibson Park; Jazz Night at The History Museum; Invest Downtown is Oct. 20

The Gibson

The Gibson is under construction downtown and developers are hoping to open in the spring, Architect Keith Ballantyne told attendees at Invest Downtown on Oct. 20.

They’re renovating the old Greystone Inn into a boutique hotel at the corner of Central and 7th Street.

Business Bites: New Mexican restaurant opening; Great Falls Clinic downsizing; tourism denies more funding for Expo Park study; downtown leadership changes; NeighborWorks Great Falls expands to Havre

Milwaukee Station

The apartments at Milwaukee Station are under construction and developer Jason Lindseth told Invest Downtown that it would include 121 units and they’re hoping to be completed and on the market in spring 2024.

Alluvion Health

Alluvion Health is working on their $29 million project to renovate the Rocky Mountain Building.

Tyler Menzales said at Invest Downtown that they’ve completed environmental remediation, demolition of the interior parking structure, installation of helical piers and the shoring and wrapping is underway. He said that the installation of the new roof and windows should be completed this winter.

Business Bites: 2Ks Kafe closing; Missouri River Diner moving; 10th Street Bridge trail connection open; Digital Karma Tattoo open; Coffee Republic opening; Nautilus building sold

He said the plans include storefronts on Central Avenue and 6th Street North.

Malmstrom contract

The Malmstrom Air Force Base Contracting Squadron has awarded a contract for the repair of HTHW distribution lines CTO to Wadsworth Builders for $1,509,182.50. The period of performance for this award is 120 calendar days after issuance of the notice to proceed.

Alluvion requests extension for Roosevelt school purchase

