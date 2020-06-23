The Electric is celebrating what makes Great Falls Great and unique with its local businesses and places.

The focus is on local businesses, but we know some chains have locally owned franchises.

This year, we’re keeping this contest simple since COVID-19 changed everyone’s realities, but we’re planning to grow this contest in the future to celebrate what makes our city great.

Voting is open June 1-14 and we’ll be featuring local business owners beginning the week of June 15.

Winners will be announced June 19 and we’re encouraging everyone to get out and about June 25-27 to check out the winning items, shops and people.

Great Falls Greats 2020 Winners

Readers share what makes Great Falls great

Great Falls business in profile

Great Falls Greats 2020

Celebrating three years of The Electric, and introducing Great Falls Greats

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

