Business Bites: Barges on the river; car wash proposed for former Ryan’s Cash and Carry; Nourish kitchen moving; Signature Med Spa open; bakery opens; fitness equipment installed in Gibson Park; Jazz Night at The History Museum

The city hired TD&H Engineering to conduct topographic survey, geotechnical investigations, complete the project design, plan development, assemble bid packages, assist with bidding, and contractor selection for a sanitary sewer improvement project.

TD&H is currently working with Sletten Construction to a conduct geotechnical investigation of the river at the crossing location and the barge that is being installed will support the drill needed to conduct the investigation, according to the public works department.

Ryan’s Cash and Carry

A car wash has been proposed for the former Ryan’s Cash and Carry property at 833 Smelter Ave.

The city received a permit application for the project that would repurpose the existing building for the vacuuming portion and construction a new building for the car wash and a small office.

Nourish

Nourish is moving its teaching kitchen from the 200 block of Central Avenue to Antioch Church at 4700 10th Ave. S.

Signature Med Spa

Signature Med Spa opened in the Hub International building at 400 Park Drive S. and is owned by Connan and Deana Moler.

Brick House Bakery

Brick House Bakery has opened a storefront at 721 6th St. S.W. Unit C. Check their Facebook page for hours and details.

Construction in Gibson Park

Outdoor fitness equipment, a park maintenance district project, is being installed in Gibson Park next to the basketball courts.

Jazz Night at The Ozark Club

From 1933 to 1962, The Ozark Club sprang to life six nights a week with some of the hottest jazz music and entertainment between Chicago and the West Coast. Each year, The History Museum celebrates this heritage and a truly American artform with jazz music in the Ozark.

Jazz Night is Sept. 23 at 6 p.m. at the museum with the Halie Loren Trio.

Tickets are $40 for museum members and $50 for non-members. Call 406-452-3462 or visit the Museum to purchase tickets.

Malmstrom contract

The Malmstrom Air Force Base Contracting Squadron has awarded a contract for the high temperature hot water distribution assessment to Wadsworth Builders Company for $292,401. The period of performance for this award is 120 calendar days after issuance of the notice to proceed.

