Business Bites: 252-unit apartment complex planned; Perkins closing; Studio Montage moved

A 252-unit apartment complex is proposed for a vacant parcel adjacent to the city soccer park.

Discovery Meadow Apartments is being proposed by Spencer Woith for an 8.9 acre parcel, of which 6.58 acres is in the county and would need to be annexed.

The proposed development would include a portion of the current Cottage Grove phase three subdivision and the new apartment complex with six 42-plex buildings, according to the project application.

432-apartment complex proposed on east side of city

The third Cottage Grove phase is currently has a planned unit development zoning and Woith is proposing R-6 multifamily high density zoning for the apartment complex.

The proposed apartment buildings would be three stories and the complex would include a clubhouse.

The project will go to planning board likely in November, according to city staff.

Perkins and Midtown Motel

The Midtown Motel and Perkins restaurant have been sold.

Peggy O’Hare-Becker, the owner, said that Perkins will close on Nov. 1.

She said the new owner is going to continue running the hotel but she isn’t sure about plans for the restaurant.

Studio Montage

Studio Montage has moved to 21 3rd St. N., Unit 1B.

