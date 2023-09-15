Storm drain project temporarily closes road, trail

Capcon Inc. is installing a storm drain main across River Drive North as part of the Milwaukee Station Apartments project.

River Drive North, between 1st Avenue North and 6th Street North is closed for about two weeks, weather dependent.

Capcon is providing barricades and detour signs in the area for traffic routing.

During the project, the River’s Edge Trail will also be closed from the trail intersection just north of the Central Avenue West Bridge at the Rainboffalo, north to the River Drive North crossing at the Riverside Railyard Skate Park parking area.

For more information, contact Brian Bretz with Capcon at 868-7356 or Matt Proud with the City of Great Falls at 771-1258.

