Business Bites: 2Ks Kafe closing; Missouri River Diner moving; 10th Street Bridge trail connection open; Digital Karma Tattoo open

2k’s Kafe

The owners of 2k’s Kafe posted on Aug. 11 that “we will be closing our doors for good at the end of September. We have been extremely lucky to have loyal customers like you guys! We have appreciated all your business over the years and know you will be greatly missed.”

Business Bites: Building permit submitted for Chiptole; La Cocina Mexican opening in former Fox Farm Diner; Rib and Chop House coming; CVS reopens; United Way fundraising campaign; other development rumors

Missouri River Diner

Julie Sangsoon is moving her restaurant, Missouri River Diner, in September and changing the name to A&K Diner, for American and Korean cuisine.

She’s moving to a new location, which is rumored to be the Lippi’s Diner space, but that deal wasn’t finalized just yet, according to the Lippi’s owners family.

Business Bites: Cartwheel demolition planned for Chipotle; Fiesta En Jalisco managers leaving; Emerald City Casino demolition planned; The Electric’s 5th Anniversary party; Downtown Night Market; new Panda Express location planned

River’s Edge Trail bridge connection

The River’s Edge Trail connection across the historic 10th Street Bridge is now open.

City Park and Recreation staff opened the bridge connection on Aug. 10 and are planning a ceremony during the Lumunaria Walk on Aug. 29.

Commission considering land swap for bank, trail connection

The trail connection is the result of a land swap between the city and Independence Bank that was approved by the city in 2021.

The new trail continues downstream along the river embankment from under the 9th Street Bridge to the south abutment of the 10th Street Bridge. From there, trail users could continue downstream using existing trail along River Drive North or cross the Historic Tenth Street Bridge to connect with north shore trails, according to the River’s Edge Trail foundation.

Bank planning new site on river, proposed land swap would allow trail connection on 10th Street Bridge

Digital Karma Tattoo

Chad and Megan Taylor recently opened Digital Karma Tattoo, a hybrid tattoo shop, in the Strain Building at 410 Central.

The new shop is on the second floor down the hall from Elevation 3330 and across from Roan Beauty Studio.

The Taylors are Great Falls natives.

Business Bites: Mountain Tire closed; new owner for Dahlquist Realtors; Life in Bloom expanding; Craig Taphouse open; GF Clinic testing shuttle service; GF Library hosting online safety event; GFPS giving away books

Chad Taylor is a graphic designer and recently worked as a designer at Benefis Health System.

He’s also managing partner of CMC Signs.

Megan Taylor is a former 911 dispatcher. She’s apprenticing to learn piercing and said the shop will offer piercings in the future.

Digital Karma Tattoo will offer professional graphic design services, signs, banners, vehicle wraps and print through CMC Signs in addition to tattoos from the new location downtown. Chad Taylor is the tattoo artist at the shop.

They opened for tattoos on July 29 and are planning a grand opening on Aug. 20.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

