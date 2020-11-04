COVID case rate increases in Cascade County; GFPS officials concerned about lack of staffing for schools due to COVID, limiting all extracurriculars to 50 person limit

The rate of positive COVID-19 cases by population in Cascade County has increased to 99 per 100,000.

“We’ve increased significantly,” Trisha Gardner, county health officer, said during the regular Nov. 4 Board of Health meeting.

As of Oct. 28 when the board was deciding on new restrictions to slow the spread of COVID-19, the rate was 64 per 100,000.

The rate is the number of new cases per 100,000 daily, based on a seven day average, Gardner said.

The health board voted last week to implement stricter rules, including limiting event sizes to 50 people and limiting capacity for bars, restaurants and other businesses to 50 percent.

Those restrictions are in place until the county reaches a new case rate of 25 per 100,000 for four consecutive weeks.

Gardner said the positivity rate, meaning the number of positives among those who are tested, is currently 25.5 percent.

On Nov. 4, Cascade County added 98 new cases, bringing the total to 2,472. Of those, 1,526 cases are currently active, according to the state map.

“That does take a lot of manpower and time to be doing all of the contact tracing with all of those and monitoring,” Gardner said.

As of Nov. 3, there were 51 COVID-19 patients at Benefis Health System, 154 non-COVID, leaving 35 available beds. Of those 12 COVID-19 patients and 9 non-COVID patients were in the ICU, leaving no available ICU beds, according to the state data. Eleven COVID-19 patients are on ventilators, leaving 15 available.

At Great Falls Clinic, there were six COVID-19 patients and 10 non-COVID-19 patients, leaving a total of 20 beds available. They have 10 vents available.

Gardner said that the bulk of COVID-19 patients hospitalized locally have been county residents, but that Benefis is a regional hospital and does serve the region and the major hospitals in the state have been coordinating to move patients as necessary depending on their capacity and resources.

Gardner said a group of people from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are coming to assist at the Cascade County City-County Health Department for up to 30 days.

“I’m very excited to have them there and the expertise that they’re going to be bringing,” Gardner said.

Gardner said CCHD is also working on continuity plans since Katie Brewer, the prevention services division manager, is leaving the agency later this month. The job vacancy is currently posted on the county website.

“That’s gonna be a big loss for the agency,” Gardner said.

During the Nov. 4 health board meeting, Tom Moore, Great Falls Public Schools superintendent, said that he’s getting pressure on closing schools and asked Gardner if they’re getting close to a tipping point that school closures are needed.

Gardner said that schools are essential and she’s comfortable with their current strategies in schools since the case numbers within the district are low.

“I am not ready to say that we need to close schools at this point,” Gardner said.

The district closed Whittier Elementary for a week due to the number of faculty and some students being quarantined, C.M. Russell High was closed Nov. 3 due to COVID and Great Falls High was closed earlier this fall for two days due to COVID.

Moore asked if cutting capacity to 50 percent in schools at any given time and moving to a different model would have any affect on slowing the spread.

Gardner said it could and would likely reduce the number of people needing to quarantine for each positive case since distancing would be more easily achieved.

Moore said there are concerns about staffing with so many teachers in quarantine and the lack of substitutes to cover those absences.

“We’re getting to that tipping point in several of our schools,” Moore said. “That’s concerning.”

The district already limited attendance for music, theater and other extracurricular activities to the 50 person max as required under the new health order, and once the post-season volleyball tournaments are finished, he said athletics will also be following that limit though the district is exempt from the health order.

Albert Grobe, CCHD’s environmental health division manager, said that his team is exploring the use of virtual inspections to protect their sanitarians.

He said that since the state launched the website for citizens to lodge complaints regarding businesses not complying with COVID-19 related health orders that he’s received four spreadsheets of complaints.

Grobe said that 95-98 percent of those businesses are willing to work with CCHD and as long as they do, he’ll work with them.

“There’s just the small percentage that are basically telling me that you can’t tell me what to do and I’m not going to do it,” Grobe said.

Most complaints are related to masks, from lack of enforcement for customers or employees not wearing them.

Gardner told the board that so far this season, CCHD has provided 1,900 flu shots through community clinics and that as of no, there are no influenza cases reported in the county.

