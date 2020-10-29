Cascade County surpasses 2,000 total COVID-19 cases; county officials finalizing details of new restrictions

Cascade County added 119 COVID-19 cases on Oct. 29, according to the state, bringing the county total to 2,027 total cases. Of those, 1,123 are currently active.

As of Oct. 28, there are 48 active cases within the Great Falls Public Schools district. During the Oct. 26 school board meeting, Superintendent Tom Moore said that there were 411 students and employees quarantined throughout the district.

On Wednesday, the city planning office announced it would be closing to the public due to COVID-19. As of that afternoon, there were five active cases among city employees and another three in quarantine, according to Deputy City Manager Chuck Anderson.

As of now, Anderson said, planning is the only city department that has limited operating procedures due to a positive case.

In September, the city IT office closed due to a positive COVID-19 case but has since reopened.

County Commissioner Jane Weber said some county employees have been positive, primarily at the sheriff’s office, or quarantined, but that no offices have been closed due to COVID-19. She did not provide total case numbers or current active cases for county employees.

On Oct. 28, the Cascade County City-County Board of Health voted to implement stricter measures for COVID-19 beginning Nov. 1 that include limiting attendance at indoor and outdoor events to a maximum of 50 people and reduce operating capacity for bars, restaurants and other businesses to 50 percent.

Cascade County City-County Health Department officials told The Electric this morning that they were working with the county legal department on a draft of the official directive with specifics and hope to have that available by this evening. They said officials are working out how the event limitations apply to sports, though school sanctioned sports are exempt from the order. As soon as The Electric has a copy of the directive, it will be reported here.

