City planning office closing to public due to COVID-19

Until further notice, the City of Great Falls Planning and Community Development office is closing its doors to the general public due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Staff will continue normal operations such as accepting permit applications, home occupation and contractor licenses, and scheduling inspections via phone or email, according to a city release.

Urgent meetings that cannot be conducted via teleconference may be scheduled by appointment at the discretion of the department director.

Specific PCD services and direct phone lines are:

Home occupations, contractor licenses and parking information: 455-8414

Permits and inspections: 455-8430

Code enforcement concerns: 455-8574

Community Development Block Grant, Historic Preservation, and planning programs: 455-8432

“Planning staff will continue to work behind the scenes to ensure that all customers are served. Your understanding and patience are greatly appreciated during this difficult time,” according to a city release.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

