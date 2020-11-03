CCHD reports 5 more COVID-19 related deaths; county adds 133 cases; GFPS delays middle school boys basketball season

Cascade County added 133 new COVID-19 cases on Nov. 3 and the Cascade County City-County Health Department announced another five COVID-19 related deaths since Oct. 31.

That brings the county’s total cases to 2,374, of which, 1,428 are currently active.

The county’s total of COVID-19 related deaths is now 35, according to CCHD.

The most recent individuals were, according to CCHD:

1 female in her 70s

1 male in his 70s

1 female in her 80s

1 male in his 80s

1 male in his 90s

“It is terribly sad to know that five more lives have been lost because of this disease. Our deepest sympathies go out to the loved ones of these individuals,” Trisha Gardner, county health officer, said in a release. “Nothing will ever be the same for their families and friends. I urge the rest of our community to be considerate and compassionate, taking the recommended prevention measures, so that we can prevent more suffering.”

C.M. Russell High School is closed today due to COVID-19 and Whittier Elementary is closed this week.

Great Falls Public Schools announced Tuesday afternoon that “given the spike in Covid-19 infections currently being experienced by Cascade County and Great Falls Public Schools, the GFPS Athletic Department, in coordination with building administration, the Cascade County Health Department, and athletic departments at both North Middle School and East Middle School, has made the decision to temporarily delay the middle school boys basketball season until the start of the new year. GFPS and the athletic department are committed to doing our part to help the community flatten the current Covid-19 curve.”

GFPS said that it is planning to resume practices Jan. 4 with scheduled games to resume shortly thereafter. At this point, the district is planning to offer all middle school activities (volleyball, wrestling, swimming and track and field) in 2021, but start dates will be affected by the shift of the boys’ basketball season.

The current high school fall athletics post-season activities are not affect by the change and per Montana High School Association direction, high school winter activities begin practice Dec. 7 with no scheduled competitions until after the start of the new year, according to GFPS.

Statewide, another 909 new cases were added Tuesday, bringing the state’s total to 35,159. Of those, 12,770 are currently active, according to the state map. There have been 399 COVID-19 related deaths statewide.

In Cascade County, 1,222 of the total cases have been people under 40.

The age demographics in the county are, as of Nov. 3:

0-9: 83

10-19: 226

20-29: 484

30-39: 429

40-49: 335

50-59: 345

60-69: 254

70-79: 133

80-89: 72

90-99: 11

100+: 2

