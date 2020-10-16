County health board meets Tuesday to discuss stricter rules; hospitals feeling strain from COVID-19

The Cascade County City-County Board of Health has scheduled a special meeting to discuss implementing stricter regulations to reduce the spread of COVID-19 locally.

County officials are not considering a shut down nor are they considering blanket school closures at this time, according to the Cascade County City-County Health Department.

Cascade County officials considering stricter COVID-19 regulations, Board of Health set to meet next week

Trisha Gardner, county health officer, told The Electric earlier this week that the options being considered included reducing gathering and event sizes as well as reducing business capacities.

The health board meeting is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Oct. 20 via Zoom.

Members of the public are encouraged to send constructive feedback to health@cascadecountymt.gov.

Great Falls Public Library closed due to positive COVID-19 case among staff

“We will not be able to respond to every email because…our staff are swamped. But we will read your emails and present recurring themes to the board,” according to CCHD.

As of Oct. 16, there are 1,308 total cases in Cascade County, according to the state map. Of those, 538 are active. The county has added more than 200 new COVID-19 cases this week.

Cascade County crosses 1,000 total COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths; Benefis seeing rise in COVID-19 patients, opening additional units

Officials from CCHD, health care facilities, Great Falls Public Schools, Malmstrom Air Force Base and others are holding a press conference today at 1 p.m. to discuss the COVID-19 situation in Cascade County. The Electric will be there and will post an update this afternoon.

The Great Falls Ski and Board Club has canceled their annual Ski and Board Swap scheduled for this weekend due to increased COVID-19 cases.

In a post on the GFPS website earlier this week, Superintendent Tom Moore wrote, “I am concerned about the increased spread of COVID-19 in our community over the past few weeks. We are committed to keeping our schools open for a variety of important reasons that focus on what is best for our students. As I monitor the situation and communicate with health officials, they are telling me that the schools are doing a good job of managing and maintaining the health and safety of staff and students. The majority of COVID+ cases in our schools are attributed to exposure before or after school and on weekends when students and staff often let down their guard when it comes to PPE and physical distancing. We URGE you to hunker down over the weekend and protect those you love and our community as a whole.”

As of Oct. 15, there were 21 active cases associated with GFPS.

Bullock discuss increase in COVID-19 cases, leaves additional restrictions up to local officials

During an Oct. 15 press conference, Dr. Bridget Brennan MD, emergency physician and chief medical officer for Benefis Medical Group, said “we are experiencing a public health crisis. The number of cases is rising so quickly it is threatening to overwhelm the medical resources in the state.”

Brennan said that over the last few weeks, hospitals across the state have started reaching or have reached capacity.

She said Benefis began seeing an increase in hospitalizations from the Great Falls and surrounding region that it normally serves, but also in patients being transferred to Benefis from other areas of the state where ICUs were full.

CCSO, GFPS provide updates on COVID-19 cases; three cases confirmed at Benefis Senior Services

As of Oct. 14, there were 53 COVID-19 patients hospitalized at Benefis, according to the state report. Of those, 14 were in the ICU and 12 were on ventilators. The same report said that six other patients were in the ICU leaving one bed available. There was one other patient on a ventilator, leaving 13 available.

Tensions over jail overcrowding and COVID-19 testing continue in Cascade County

Brennan said healthcare workers are also being impacted by the virus by either contracting it or being exposed. When they’re quarantined or isolated, that’s another strain on healthcare resources, she said.

Brennan said that if the community doesn’t get a handle on the COVID-19 spread going into flu season it can cause longer waiting times, limited resources, fewer beds at the hospitals, all of which will trickle down to the smaller hospitals.

“If we get overwhelmed, it’s going to gridlock the entire system,” Brennan said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

