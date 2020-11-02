CMR High School closed Nov. 3 due to COVID-19 cases

C.M. Russell High School will be closed Nov. 3 due to “a number of confirmed COVID-19 cases at the high school today,” according to Great Falls Public Schools.

The GFPS nursing team and administrators are working with the Cascade County City-County Health Department staff to complete the contact tracing process.

Health regulations shut down live performances for Symphony, GFPS; Bullock announces new medical teams in Great Falls, other communities; The Square adjusting hours for COVID-19 exposure

Several of the classrooms at CMR are being sanitized Monday night and all day Tuesday, according to GFPS.

At this point, there will be school as usual on Nov. 4, 2020 at CMR, according to GFPS.

CCHD releases new health order, goes into effect Nov. 1; four more COVID-19 related deaths in Cascade County

For questions, call the CMR school office on Tuesday at 268-6109.

“Thank you to the administration, nurses and staff in the School District who are working this evening to attend to these cases and the deep cleaning. Students should access their remote learning process for tomorrow,” according to GFPS.

Whittier closed for a week due to COVID-19

The CMR Girls Volleyball playoff game scheduled for Nov. 3 will be held at 5:30 p.m. in the Great Falls High Field House.

As of Oct. 30, there were 57 confirmed cases within GFPS. That number had not yet been updated on the GFPS website by close of business Nov. 2.

Last week, Whittier was closed for one week due to a high number of staff and some students being quarantined. Earlier this fall, Great Falls High closed for a few days to COVID-19 cases.

