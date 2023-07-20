Business Bites: Pizza Hut closes westside location; American Bar reopens; downtown events; Paris Gibson Square wine tasting; UP adding health concentrations; GFDA awards; new Carnivorium open; Touro ribbon cutting; construction updates

Pizza Hut

The location at 1819 3rd St. N.W. is closed, according to the franchise.

The locations on 10th Avenue South and 2nd Avenue North are still operating as normal.

American Bar

Deana Drew and her husband have owned the American Bar in Stockett for a decade.

Drew said that it was leased out for the last five years and when the lease wasn’t renewed, they spent a year renovating the bar and reopened in May.

Drew said they’re open 4-10 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays.

She said that they have a new menu with flatbreads, smashburgers and American Bar sandwiches they cook the meat for daily.

Phoenix Pearl Tea Company

Phoenix Pearl Tea Company is moving into space at 11 5th St. N.

Townplace Suites Hotel

The city planning office issued a foundation-only permit for the new 109-room Townplace Suites Hotel in West Bank Landing.

Mitchell’s Crash Repair

The city planning office issued a permit for a new building at Mitchell’s Crash Repair at 1136 15th St. N. The building will be used for office space and an area for estimating damaged vehicles.

Cascade Conservation District

The Cascade Conservation District is building a new office building and event center at 3615 29th Street Southwest across the interstate from the airport near the Crystal Inn.

Caliber Collision Center

The city is reviewing a permit application to renovate the existing building at 4114 North Park Trail into Caliber Collision Center. The existing building is the former home of New City Church, according to the city, which is moving into the former Tribune building on River Drive.

Downtowner Block Party

The Downtowner Block Party is July 28 from 5-8 p.m. on the corner of 1st Avenue South and Park Drive South.

The event is hosted by several businesses on that block in collaboration with the Great Falls Farmers Market.

The event includes more than 30 vendors, deals in the shops on the block and the Celtic Cowboy will have live music and a full bar.

First Avenue South will be closed from 4-8:30 p.m.

Downtown Sidewalk Sale

The Downtown Sidewalk Sale is 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 29.

Downtown retailers will have sidewalks full of merchandise, discounts, sales and more.

The streets will not be closed for this event, but the sidewalks will be open.

Parking is free on Saturdays.

Art and Wine at Paris Gibson Square

The Paris Gibson Square Museum of Art is hosting Art and Wine on July 27.

Join The Square and Vintage Sellers for an evening of wine and art at the museum with a variety of wines and light hors d’oeuvres selected by the Vintage Sellers staff and take a guided tour of the museum exhibitions with museum staff.

The event is 5:30-7:30 p.m. and tickets are $30 for museum members, $35 for non-members. Tickets are limited. Call 406-727-8255 or stop in the gift shop to get tickets in advance. They may not be available at the door.

Wine orders placed at the event can be picked up later at Vintage Sellers, 105 Smelter Ave. N.E., Unit 111.

Salvation Army

The Salvation Army’s social services building is being remodeled so they’re operating temporarily out of the Corps offices and youth center at 1000 17th Ave. S. The public should use the east doors for assistance.

The center is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The office is closed from noon to 1 p.m. daily. For more information, call 406-761-5660.

Carnivorium

The new Carnivorium is open in on the first floor of the Columbus Center at 1601 2nd Ave. N.

Flour Power Bakery

Flour Power Gluten Free Bakery has closed its downtown location at the corner of Central Avenue and 5th Street.

The bakery is only doing special orders until settling into their new, not yet disclosed, location.

Malmstrom Air Force Base Contracts

The 341st Contracting Squadron has awarded a contract for ta fire protection repair system in a Malmstrom Air Force building to to James Talcott Construction for $1,141,970. The period of performance for this award is 240 calendar days after issuance of the notice to proceed.

The squadron also awarded a $79,922 contract to Mid-Mountain Boiler and System Inc. of Addy, Wash. to repair a heating generator at the base heat plant. The period of performance for this award is 60 calendar days after issuance of the notice to proceed.

The squadron also awarded a $31,760 contract to Wadsworth Builders Company to install a a fence at one of the MH-139 helicopter buildings on base. The period of performance for this award is 45 calendar days after issuance of the notice to proceed.

Action Plumbing and Construction Action Plumbing and Construction is celebrating its first year in business with an open house from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 4. The event starts with a ribbon cutting at their updated shop at 615 8th Ave. N. with food trucks, a cornhole tournament and raffle prizes.

Aware Office

Aware is hosting an open house at its new office at 3360 10th Ave. S. from 12:30-4 p.m. on Aug. 17.

Touro University

Touro University is holding a ribbon cutting ceremony at the new Great Falls medical school campus at 2 p.m. Aug. 7 with a reception and tours to follow.

Attendees are asked to RSVP to Sandy Robinson by July 21 at srobinso26@touro.edu or 406-401-8108.

Parking is limited on campus and some parking is available across the street at Great Falls Central Catholic and Centene Corporation.

UP Healthcare Concentrations

The University of Providence is adding two new concentrations to its Masters in Healthcare Administration program.

The community health and health justice concentrations will join the existing leadership concentration this fall.

Students can choose their concentration and take specific courses tailored to their focus in the first two semesters of their MHA program.

“Renewed focus on community health and health justice in the wake of the pandemic and a renewed focus on health disparities shine a light on the need for experts within these disciplines. Experts are needed to identify and address inequities in the community and individual access to healthcare, but also proactively address how these issues will be solved moving forward,” according to UP.

GFDA awards

The Great Falls Development Alliance held its annual meeting in June and presented the GFDA Ally Awards, which are given to partners whose contributions have been integral to GFDA’s collective achievements.

This year’s winners are:

Brad Talcott of James Talcott Construction

Craig Raymond, former director of the City of Great Falls Planning and Community Development

Erin Townsend of Bravera Bank

Frederick Van Den Abbeel of the Montama Department of Commerce

Jon Boutillier of Stockman Bank

Kari Lewis of MSU Cut Bank

Kassy Buss of Bjornson Jones and Magnus

Katie Willcockson of the Montana Department of Commerce

Mako Sakaguchi of the Montana Department of Commerce Japan

Matt Harrington of the Native American Community Development

Nathan Reiff of First Interstate Bank

Rebecca Engum of Great Falls Montana Tourism

Robin Rude of Montana Department of Revenue

Steve Dogiakos of Choteau Chamber of Commerce

Montana Heritage Keeper Award

The Montana Historical Society honored Gene Thayer, former Great Falls mayor and former state legislator with the 2023 Montana Heritage Keeper Award.

As a civic leader and philanthropist, Thayer has been a driving force behind developing and sustaining history in many of Great Falls’ leading cultural institutions including the C.M. Russell Museum, Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center and First Presbyterian Church, according to the society.

“For more than 50 years, Gene devoted his time, energy, and resources to advocate for Western history, culture, and heritage. Gene’s contributions to developing the C. M. Russell Museum into a premier cultural institution have been nothing short of remarkable. While serving as mayor of Great Falls, he galvanized public support for transferring management of Charlie and Nancy Russell’s home and studio from the city to the C. M. Russell Museum. Then, as co-chair of the Art and Soul Campaign, he helped raise an astonishing $40 million, which increased the museum’s operational endowment and expanded the campus by over two acres,” according to the society.

New Vision Net CEO

Robert Worden began his role as the new president and CEO of Vision Net, a Montana-based telecommunications company, on July 10.

He has more than 30 years of telecom and technology management experience, according to the company.

Got a business bite? Email it to jenn@theelectricgf.com.

