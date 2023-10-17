Business Bites: Chipotle, Rib and Chop House opening; Peace Place zombie run; downtown IGA sold; Arctic Spas open; Alias Smith and Jones consolidating; and more

Chipotle

Chipotle Mexican Grill is opening their Great Falls location on Oct. 18 at 1900 10th Ave. S.

It will include a Chipotlane, a drive-through pickup lane that allows guests to pick up digital orders without leaving their cars.

It will be the sixth location in Montana and the third with a Chipotlane.

The Great Falls location will be open daily from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The Great Falls location is still hiring.

Business Bites: Rib and Chop hiring; Chipotle, Qdoba opening next month; Colored Snow closing; Great Falls Honda ownership change; Highway 55 off; Alumni Club sold; Unhitched boutique; Scheels is not moving; Dream Street is Sept. 27; Mac Attack open

Rib and Chop House

Rib and Chop House‘s grand opening is Oct. 23 in the former Wells Fargo building at the corner of 1st Avenue North and 3rd Street.

Downtown IGA

The downtown IGA store has been sold to Big Sky Supermarket, according to former owner Rich Chadwick.

He’s owned the downtown location since 2008.

Chadwick told The Electric that he didn’t have time to run the downtown store anymore but was keeping the IGA at 2500 6th Ave. N. as is.

Business Bites: Great Falls Theatre Company announcing next season; trolley closes; Broadway in Great Falls returns; bakery opening; food hub meeting; United Way campaign launches; Rescue Mission banquet; Cassiopeia hosting author event

Peace Place

Peace Place and Anaconda Hills Golf Course are hosting a pumpkin patch and Zombie Run on Oct. 29.

The pumpkin patch will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The zombie run starts at 2 p.m.

Races include a 5K, 3K, and a Spooky Sprint/Walk/Move.

City approves $2.88 million in community ARPA grants

All ages and abilities welcome and participants are invited to wear their costumes, carve a pumpkin and get chased by zombies.

Pumpkins are $5 at the door.

Pre-register for the zombie run here. The first 200 registered will receive a swag bag.

Holiday Sale

Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary is hosting a holiday sale on Oct. 21 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1000 17th Ave. S. in the gym. Funds raised benefit their youth community sports programs.

Malmstrom contracts

The 341st Contracting Squadron at Malmstrom Air Force Base awarded a $1.078 million contract to Talcott Construction for a project to repair water tank vaults. The estimated performance period of the contract is May 2024 through May 2025.

The 341st Contracting Squadron also awarded a $531,430 contract to Wadsworth Builders Company for an AC system project at a missile alert facility. The period of performance is 90 days after the issuance to proceed.

Business Bites: Taco del Sol closing; Mi Rancho moving; Real Deals sale; ag tour; Cassiopeia event; disc golf course open

Arctic Spas

Arctic Spas opened this month at 1908 10th Ave. S.

The store features hot tubs, all-weather pools and massage chairs.

Arctic Spas is a premium hot tub brand that specializes in manufacturing hot tubs for extreme cold weather climates, according to the company.

Business Bites: Touch-A-Truck; Ginger Day; author events; NWGF survey; Luminaria Walk; Nitro Creamery; OverHere Consulting; mental health training; Circus on Ice; Alumni Club lawsuit; Expo Park roof project

Cassiopeia Books events

Cassiopeia Books is hosting a reading at 6 p.m. Oct. 19 with Montana author Brad Orsted, discussing his new book “Through the Wilderness: My Journey of Redemption and Healing in the American Wild.”

Cassiopeia is also hosting live music at 6 p.m. Oct. 20 with the River Town Rounders, who have been entertaining for more than 34 years with their blend of folk, bluegrass, early western, Irish and Cajun music on fiddle, banjo and guitar. The evening is free and open to the public.

Business Bites: Play It Again Sports; local grants; GFPS job fair; Fox Farm Zip Trip closed; Alliance for Youth craft fair; Touro opening; new welding program; Second Saturday at The History Museum

Travelodge

The city recently issued a sign reface permit to allow the Travelodge by Wyndom signs to be replaced by signs depicting Super 8 Baymont by Wyndom.

Alias Smith and Jones

The owner of the building at 312 Central Ave. W. has listed it for sale, so Alias Smith and Jones Pawn Shop is consolidating that store into their 700 1st Ave. S.

GFPS survey

Kids Education Yes has partnered with Great Falls Public Schools to develop a survey of community perceptions of Great Falls public schools.

Great Falls Visitor Survey

Great Falls Montana Tourism is developing a strategic tourism master plan.

As part of this effort, they’re conducting research in an effort to continually improve the visitor experience in Great Falls. Great Falls Tourism is working with an independent firm, Young Strategies, to conduct this research.

They’re interested in knowing if you have visited Great Falls in the past, are considering a visit, or are a resident of Great Falls. If so, take this survey about your travel planning preferences and travel experiences while in the Great Falls area. If you are a resident of Great Falls who frequently hosts out-of-town guests, there are also a few questions for you to answer regarding your guest’s experiences.

Business Bites: Pizza Hut closes westside location; Korean Cup Bop open; American Bar reopens; downtown events; Paris Gibson Square wine tasting; UP adding health concentrations; GFDA awards; new Carnivorium open; Touro ribbon cutting; construction updates

PBS Celebrates Native American Heritage Month

Almost 200 PBS affiliates in the U.S. will broadcast the documentary Native Ball the first week of November 2023 as part of Native American Heritage Month. Native Ball is an emotional and inspiring portrait of an Indigenous woman whose success on and off the basketball court earned her the title of “warrior” from her chief, Earl Old Person, and inspired many Native athletes who came after her.

Blackfeet Nation’s Malia Kipp was a trailblazer. In 1992, only one of the roughly 5,000 American high-school girls who annually received a full-ride Division I basketball scholarship was a Native American: Kipp. As a member of the University of Montana’s Lady Griz, Kipp faced challenges learning to live in two worlds, but she carried the burden with grace and grit.

Native Ball expands on a story from the Emmy-winning basketball documentary The House That Rob Built, from the same filmmakers at Family Theater Productions in Hollywood, Calif. The half-hour Native Ball has won awards from film festivals around the country, including the prestigious Cleveland International Film Festival, where it won the Programmers’ Choice Award for Best Short.

Got a business bite? Email it to jenn@theelectricgf.com with detailed information and ‘business bite’ in the subject line.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

