Business Bites: Big Sky Quilts, Belles and Lace moving; B&B downtown building for sale; McLaughlin seeking summer interns; Give Great Falls, Home and Garden Show coming up; Craft Beer Week in June; nominations open for Fire Within Awards

Big Sky Quilts closed its downtown location recently and is moving to 1525 10th Ave. S., Unit 2.

They haven’t posted their opening date yet for the new location.

Belles and Lace has been purchased and the business is moving to downtown Choteau.

For appointments, call 406-289-0808 and watch the Facebook page for updates.

The former B&B Loan and Rental building on the corner of 2nd Avenue South and 2nd Street has been listed for sale.

The store closed their showroom last year after 49 years in downtown to go online.

Give Great Falls

The 5th annual Give Great Falls will be May 1-5.

Over the last four years, the event has raised more than $200,000 for local nonprofits!

Registration for nonprofits is here.

Home and Garden Show

This year’s Home and Garden Show is March 31-April 2 at the Montana Expo Park.

Admission is $5 for adults.

Great Falls Craft Beer Week

Great Falls Craft Beer Week is June 5-10 and the Montana Brew Fest is June 10 in downtown.

Fire Within Awards

The Great Falls Development Authority honors female entrepreneurs in North Central Montana’s 13 county region through the Fire Within Inspire and Aspire Award program.

The program was created 12 years ago and nominations are now open for the awards.

Winners will be honored at the annual even on April 20 at Haute Hive.

McLaughlin Research Institute summer internship program

The application deadline for the summer internship program at the McLaughlin Research Institute has been extended to Feb. 22.

High school students who are rising seniors or recent graduates, or incoming freshman through seniors in college, are eligible for the internship. Students should be on track for four years of math, biology, chemistry and/or physics.

Through the generosity of board members, stipends are paid to all participants; however, the institute does not provide housing for interns.

Preference will be given to local students. Due to liability concerns, out-of-state high school students will not be accepted unless they have housing arrangements with a chaperone to accompany them for the duration of the internship.

Students over 18 years old can apply regardless of current location without preference.

Successful applicants will spend eight weeks in the laboratory of one of the institute’s faculty or in the Animal Resource Center actively engaged in a current research project under the direction of the scientist, postdoctoral fellow, or research assistant. In addition to providing hands-on experience in investigatory science, the students will observe and interact with other high school and college students in a laboratory-learning environment rather than a classroom.

Journal clubs and seminars supplement the research experience. Each student will give a formal presentation at the end of the program summarizing his/her project.

Internships begin June 12 and end Aug. 4.

Selected interns to the program must agree to fully commit eight weeks of their summer to the internship.

To apply, include a letter of application highlighting your interest in science, a resume, official transcripts, ACT or SAT scores (high school applicants only), and two letters of recommendation (in sealed envelopes signed across the flap), preferably from instructors in the science/math disciplines.

If emailing your application, recommendation letters should be sent from the recommender’s email address and written on the recommender’s institutional letterhead.

Applications must be received by Feb. 22.

Scan and email to admin@mclaughlinresearch.org or mail to McLaughlin Research Institute, Attn: Student Intern Program, 1520 23rd St. S., Great Falls, MT 59405

To learn more about the institute, contact Brianne Laurin at brianne@mclaughlinresearch.org.

