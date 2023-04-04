Business Bites: Qdoba planned in West Bank; Kenny’s downtown closed; West Bank construction; apartments underway for Touro students; game club opens; Voyagers field upgrade

Qdoba

The city issued a building permit for a mixed use building in West Bank Landing.

The building will house a Qdoba restaurant, according to discussions the city planning office has had with the developer Brad Talcott, though Qdoba has not yet confirmed the location.

The building will also include three to four other tenants that are not yet known, according to the city planning office.

Kenny’s Downtown Convenience Store

Kenny’s Downtown Convenience Store has apparently closed. The store at the corner of Central Avenue and 6th Street has been cleared out. We’re not sure yet why or what’s planned for the space.

Highway 55 Burgers and Fries

The city planning office reviewed and issued the building permit for the Highway 55 Burgers and Fries restaurant in West Bank One. The project is new construction on a vacant parcel behind the Kobe Steakhouse.

Mountain Wave Distillery

The city planning office has issued the building permit for the Mountain Wave Distillery at 313 Central Ave.

According to the plans filed with the city, the permit was issued for a 669-square foot distilling room; 1,302-square foot seating area and a 149-square foot bar.

Panda Express

The city planning office is still reviewing the building permit for the Panda Express location in West Bank Landing.

Townplace Suites

The city planning office is still reviewing the building permit for the 109-room hotel planned for West Bank Landing.

Aurora Apartments

The city planning office issued permits for the last two buildings in the Aurora Apartments complex next to Touro Medical College, being constructed south of Benefis Health System.

Building permits have been issued for all eight buildings in the complex and the goal is to have several buildings done by summer to Touro students can move in.

Buckle

City officials issued the building permit for the Buckle store planned for the former Pier 1 space in Marketplace.

Ice Plant

The city is reviewing a building permit for a new ice making plant in the Great Bear industrial park north of town at 2801 Great Bear Ave.

U-STOR-IT

The city is reviewing a building permit for eight new mini-warehouse buildings at 4901 2nd Ave. N.

Meadow Lark Elementary

The city is reviewing the building permit application for the four-classroom addition at Meadow Lark Elementary School.

Mountain View Physical Therapy

The city issued a certificate of occupancy for the completed renovation at the old Eklund’s Fine Furniture building at 314 1st Ave. N. for Mountain View Physical Therapy.

Beehive Homes

The city issued an occupancy permit for the second 18-bed assisted living facility building in the Beehive Homes complex at 2320 15th Ave. S.

Fetch

The city has received a building permit application for an addition to Fetch by about 2,000 square feet and another 1,500 square feet for a use that has not yet been determined, according to staff.

Michell’s Crash Repair

The city has received an application for a building permit for an office building and inspection bay to go with their repair shop.

Roe River Realty

Roe River Realty is moving into the former Brighten Up Shop at 618 Central Ave.

Let’s Play Games and Toys

Let’s Play Games and Toys is moving to 417 Central Ave. and will be closed April 16-22 for the move. Their website will still be active for online orders.

Owlbear Gaming Club

A tabletop gaming club has opened at 815 2nd St. S.

Applications can be picked up at the club or visit their website for more information.

Electric City Disc Golf Club

Electric City Disc Golf Club has received approval from the Great Falls Park and Recreation department to install a new 18 hole disc golf course at Wadsworth Park and is seeking sponsors for the holes.

The sponsorships will help with purchasing equipment and paying for installation.

Sponsorships are $700 and include a paved approach pad, signpost with sponsorship logo and the basket pin.

Voyagers

The field at Voyagers stadium is getting an upgrade with city allocated ARPA funds.

The city granted $600,000 to the Voyagers for the repair and the project will redo the playing surface for the first time in more than 60 years, according to the Great Falls Voyagers, beyond the recommended 10-15 year repairs.

Rural Dynamics

Tom Jacobson is transitioning from his role as executive director of Rural Dynamics Inc. after 20 years to his consulting firm, High Country Strategies.

Effective April 1, Jordyn Rogers sill assume the role of executive director.

She’s been with RDI for the past six years and was more recently the deputy director.

Carnivorium

Mickey Dayton purchased Carnivorium and is turning it into a brick and mortar location in the Columbus Center at 1601 2nd Ave. N.

He’s renaming it Cone and Coffee and will feature Carnivorium menu items, as well as adding some desert items.

Bass Clef School

Bass Clef School of Music and Fine Arts has opened a new art and home-ec center in the Times Square building at 525 Central Ave.

