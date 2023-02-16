Business Bites: Bakery moving downtown; Crooked Tree second location; Buckle planned for Marketplace; Alluvion construction progressing; Les Schwab open

Flour Power Gluten Free Bakery & Beyond is moving into the former Colored Snow space at the corner of Central Avenue and 5th Street.

They’ll be expanding the bakery, have seating, and also serve sandwiches and soup.

Crooked Tree

Crooked Tree Coffee has submitted their permit application for their second location at the former Five Loaves space at 4117 2nd Ave. N.

Buckle

The city has received a tenant improvement application for a new Buckle clothing store in the former Pier 1 space at 1601 Marketplace Drive.

Rocky Mountain Building

The city has received a permit application from Alluvion Health for the third phase of the restoration of the Rocky Mountain Building. This phase is estimated at $25 million and includes the interior renovation.

The first phase was asbestos abatement, the second was exterior and structural work.

Bourbon Chicken

Bourbon Chicken has opened at 1000 River Drive North, the former Missouri River Diner space.

They have bourbon chicken, pork chops, jasmine rise, cheesecake, banana pudding, butter cookies, pea salad and macaroni salad.

Their hours are 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

On Feb. 16, they had an issue with the sewer line and are closed temporarily until the line is repaired.

Les Schwab

The new Les Schwab Ture Center at 3219 10th Ave. S. is now open.

