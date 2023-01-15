Business Bites: Ignite 2023; Central Avenue Meats, Enbar, The Block closed for upgrades

Local businesses and organizations gave updates on their projects during Ignite, hosted by the Great Falls Development Authority on Jan. 13.

Ignite 2021 highlights local business, development

Montana Specialty Mills announced their expansion project to improve the facility’s production capabilities through new, quality equipment and other upgrades, according to Dave Loboy, company president.

Pasta Montana is also launching a new production line, a $7 million upgrade to their Great Falls plant.

Jeff Spurgeon Fitness and Wellness is opening at 1106 9th St. S. on Jan. 16.

Alluvion Health is continuing plans to open a facility in the former Roosevelt School. The company said during Ignite that they’re planning to have autism services, childcare for 40 children, rental space for community organizations, keeping the gym and remodeling the playground as well as a second phase with low to moderate income housing.

It’s a $10 million project with the first phase planned for late 2023.

Alluvion is in the process of purchasing the building from Great Falls Public Schools, but the sale has not been finalized.

Other businesses offered updates on projects we’ve covered previously:

Central Avenue Meats will be closed through Jan. 17 while they upgrade their cooler floor.

Enbar/The Block are closed through Jan. 17 for maintenance and kitchen upgrades.

