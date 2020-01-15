Business Bites: Pier 1 closing in Great Falls; work at Joe’s Place

Pier 1

The Pier 1 store in Great Falls is closing.

The company announced last week in an earnings release that it was closing 450 stores and Great Falls is among them.

Local employees have posted on social media about their store closing and “store closing” signs are posted in the windows this week.

Last week, the Missoulian reported that the Pier 1 stores in Missoula and Kalispell were also closing.

The company has been shuttering retail locations for more than a year as sales continued to fall.

Joe’s Place

A reader sent a note to The Electric today after seeing some activity at the former Rikki’s location.

We checked with the owners and they said there’s work being done to reopen Joe’s Place. They’ve been showing the restaurant side to interested parties, but no lease has been signed yet.

