Business Bites: Les Schwab location; Flying S; Broke Axe Throwing; Chrysalis Flowers expanding; Ladies Night downtown

An application has been submitted for new construction of a Les Schwab Tire Center on the former Golden Corral site in Marketplace. The application was submitted Oct. 28 and city planning staff are reviewing the project.

An application was submitted Oct. 17 for a major renovation of the former Tribune building on River Drive for New City Church. Staff is reviewing the application. The church did some interior cleanup and demolition earlier this year.

First American Title Company at 110 2nd St. S. has rebranded as Flying S Title and Escrow.

Carved Axe Throwing has closed. A new owner is taking over the business, moving it to 701 River Dr. S. and reopening on Nov. 16 as Broke Axe Throwing.

Chrysalis Flowers and Unique Gifts is expanding and becoming the Graceful Living Emporium at 112 1st Ave. S. They’re holding a ribbon cutting and open house 4:30-7 p.m. Nov. 15.

Ladies Night Out in Downtown Great Falls is Nov. 17 from 5-8 p.m. with “after-hours” dinner and cocktails.

The retail and restaurant oriented event “is aimed at creating a fun night for ladies who want to do a little pre-holiday shopping, enjoy dinner and drinks while also spending some quality time with friends,” according to the Downtown Great Falls Association.

See the list of participating locations, specials and other details here.

