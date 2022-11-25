City accepting CDBG grant applications

The city is now accepting applications for its Community Development Block Grant program.

The program is through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and is administered through the city planning office.

The program is designed to meet low income housing and community development needs. The CDBG program is intended to fund non-profit organizations and municipalities in carrying out activities such as public improvements and infrastructure, public services, economic development, and affordable housing.

City holding needs hearing for CDBG, HOME funding programs

During a November City Commission public hearing, a handful of community members spoke about community needs that focused on housing and childcare.

Applications for projects or activities that will be completed prior to June 30, 2023 are being accepted through April 2023.

The application for those funds is here.

City considering $98,500 in CDBG funds for Kranz Park improvements

For projects expected to be completed between July 1, 2023 and June 30, 2024 applications will be available through Jan. 6.

All applications for CDBG funding for activities to be carried out during this time period are due to Planning and Community Development by 4 p.m. Jan. 6.

City approves CDBG, HOME plans

Applications for this funding can be found here.

For questions regarding the new application or eligible activities for CDBG, send them to tshumaker@greatfallsmt.net by Dec. 9 and all questions and answers will be compiled into a document posted on the city website Dec. 12.

For complete details and program requirements for these grant funds, contact the city planning office.

City seeking public comment on CDBG, HOME plans

For the 2023-2024 program year, the city will resume a competitive application process for CDBG funded projects. For the last several years, the city has operated on a year-round application process; but the lack of a deadline for grant requests has made timely spending of CDBG funding a challenge.

“Staff believes that reinstituting a competitive application submission held earlier in the fiscal year will help to ensure timely performance of projects and timely utilization of CDBG funding,” according to staff.

GFFR requesting CDBG funds to purchase new ambulance [2021]

The HOME funding will continue to be awarded on a year-round basis because there is no annual spending deadline attached to this grant program.

For the current program year, the city received $764,295 in CDBG funds and $319,759 of HOME funds.

City staff expects a similar amount for both programs in the upcoming program year.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

