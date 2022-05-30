City seeking public comment on CDBG, HOME plans

THe City of Great Falls is seeking public comment on its 2022 Annual Action Plan and Citizen Participation Plan and an amendment to the 2020-2024 Consolidated Plan.

The plans are part of the city’s requirements for receiving Community Development Block Grant and Home Investment Partnerships Program, or HOME, funds through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Comments are being accepted through June 15 and both documents are available for viewing at the Great Falls Public Library and the city planning and community development office in the Civic Center.

The 2022 plan is also available on the city website here.

Comments may be submitted to Tonya Shumaker, tshumaker@greatfallsmt.net. Comments can also be mailed to the City of Great Falls Planning and Community Development Department, P.O. Box 5021, Great Falls, MT, 59403-5021.

Special accommodations will be available for persons with disabilities and/or limited English proficiency upon request and within reason, including alternative formats of distribution and/or translated versions of the proposed document. For further information, please call 455-8443. For hearing and speech impaired accommodations, please use the Text Telephone (TTY) Montana Relay Service at 1-800-253-4091 or dial 711.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

