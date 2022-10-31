City holding needs hearing for CDBG, HOME funding programs

The City Commission will hold a public needs hearing on Nov. 1 for the city’s Community Development Block Grant and HOME grant programs.

The federal programs are administered by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, which requires the public needs hearing to gather community input on needs in the community.

City staff uses the input from the hearing to develop its annual action plan and funding priorities for the upcoming program year.

The federal CDBG and HOME programs are designed to help fund local community development programs including affordable housing, public service agency assistance, economic development and public infrastructure projects. The primary goal of the programs is to assist low and moderate income people in the city.

State and local governments receive funding from HUD based on a formula derived from population and housing statistics, according to city staff.

HUD requires public input, especially input from lower income citizens and the agencies representing them, on issues and needs of the community.

Commissioners are asked to consider the public input when determining their funding priorities for the CDBG and HOME programs.

For the 2023-2024 program year, the city will resume a competitive application process for CDBG funded projects. For the last several years, the city has operated on a year-round application process; but the lack of a deadline for grant requests has made timely spending of CDBG funding a challenge.

“Staff believes that reinstituting a competitive application submission held earlier in the fiscal year will help to ensure timely performance of projects and timely utilization of CDBG funding,” according to staff.

The HOME funding will continue to be awarded on a year-round basis because there is no annual spending deadline attached to this grant program.

For the current program year, the city received $764,295 in CDBG funds and $319,759 of HOME funds.

City staff expects a similar amount for both programs in the upcoming program year.

