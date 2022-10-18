City considering $98,500 in CDBG funds for Kranz Park improvements

During their Oct. 18 meeting, City Commissioner will consider a request for $98,500 of Community Development Block Grant funds for Kranz Park improvements.

The city Park and Recreation Department requested the funds for geotech analysis, sidewalks, an ADA curbcut for accessibility; and installation of a pavilion, play structure and tables in Kranz Park.

GFPS asking for rezone, aggregation of Kranz Park lots for parking lot, practice fields

The project is eligible for CDBG funds, which are through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, since the park is in a low to moderate income area and falls within the public facilities and improvements category, according to staff.

City approves parkland swap with Great Falls Public Schools [2021]

Using CDBG funds for the project leaves other park district and general funds available for other projects, according to staff.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

