Business Bites: Axe throwing opening; FabFx expanding; butcher shop facade work; airport improvements; affordable housing grant

Carved Axe Throwing

Carved Axe Throwing, the first axe throwing venue in Great Falls opens Feb. 4 with a grand opening planned for Feb. 8.

Ignite 2020: Boutique hotel, virtual reality arcade, axe throwing, beer, burgers and more coming to Great Falls; Children’s Museum has selected new site

Throwers need to reserve lanes online and the company strongly suggests groups of six or more book for a minimum of two hours.

Carved Axe Throwing is located at 1900 4th St. N.E. and on Facebook here.

FabFx

FabFx has added an Accupress at their new expanded location at 2400 10th St. N.E., according to the Great Falls Development Authority, allowing owner Josh Minardi to bend most metals and expands his fabrication business. Minardi “is another one of our local entrepreneurs who is succeeding across the state,” according to GFDA, and recently did the metal fabrication for a MSU resident hall.

His work is visible around Great Falls at Speaking Socially, Broadwater Coffee Brewing Company and other businesses.

Broadwater Coffee opens on west side

Central Avenue Meats

Façade work for Central Avenue Meats is underway at 420 Central Ave.

Craft butcher shop planned for downtown Great Falls

Owner Drew Hicks plans to have construction on the project completed in February with the goal to have the high-end butcher shop open this spring, according to GFDA.

Oakwells remodel at Great Falls International Airport

Oakwells hosted an open house on Feb. 1 for their newly remodeled event spaces at the Great Falls International Airport, including a new bridal suite.

The company spent more than $300,000 upgrading the space at the airport, according to airport director John Faulkner.

Last week, the airport board approved spending up to $15,000 to replace furniture for the restaurant space outside security, which Oakwells is operating, and extend the Oakwells contract from 15 to 20 years.

“I really think this is a good compromise,” Faulkner said.

They’re purchasing barnwood tables and chairs to match the updates in the bar area, he said.

Faulkner said he anticipates Oakwells coming back for additional funding requests or contract extensions as they continue to make significant investments in upgrades to the dining and event space at the airport.

Road improvements at the airport

Last week, the airport board approved $1.7 million in road improvements at the Great Falls International Airport. Most of that will be funded through federal grants.

It will include adding a short lane to improve the intersection at Holman Aviation where those employees and visitors turn left, but FedEx traffic is needing to continue straight.

Affordable housing grant

The Montana Department of Commerce announced Friday that four affordable housing developers representing four Montana communities will share more than $4.5 million of federal funding through the Housing Trust Fund and HOME Investment Partnerships Program. The money will be used to support the construction, rehabilitation and preservation of affordable rental homes in Montana.

Of that, $170,000 was awarded to Accessible Space, Inc. for elevator replacements at a Great Falls property with 24 homes that service seniors and people living with a disability, according to a Montana Department of Commerce release.

Got a Business Bite? Send it to jenn@theelectricgf.com.

