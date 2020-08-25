Business Bites: Golden Corral closed; Broadwater Coffee and Big Dipper team up; Luna Coffee coming downtown; Falls Print Works Open

Golden Corral

Golden Corral in Marketplace has closed permanently as of Aug. 24.

The owners posted on their door, “thank you so much for your patronage through our 19 years here. We were truly blessed to serve you.”

Broadwater Coffee and Big Dipper Ice Cream

Broadwater Coffee Brewing Company has partnered with Big Dipper Ice Cream Helena for a waffle with huckleberry ice cream topped with fresh huckleberries for a limited time.

Business Bites: Açai bowls; Belles and Lace reopens in new space; Knicker Biker has moved; Craft Beer Week events; Downtown Night Market; Ginger Day; Central Avenue Meats now selling McCafferty Ranch Beef bulk boxes

Luna Coffee

Luna Coffee is coming to 11 5th St. N.

Owner Samir Aarab, an attorney at Boland Aarab upstairs in the same building, said they hope to open mid-September.

Luna Coffee will serve coffee, smoothies, fresh squeezed orange juice and paninis, Aarab said.

He said the goal is to offer a quick lunch spot for the downtown.

Aarab is originally from Norway and said his family was in the restaurant and coffee shop business.

“This is a place I would like to go for lunch,” he said. “It’s simple, fast and good ingredients. This is something we want to see in downtown.”

He said he and his wife, Caitlin Boland Aarab, had been looking for spaces to rent for about a year.

Then when Blend’s Copy Shop closed the building owner approached the couple about sharing that space with Falls Print Works, which also opened recently. They’ll be doing some minor remodeling in the space, he said.

Aarab said that though the COVID-19 pandemic has been a factor, “I never thought of it as a reason not to open up in this town.”

Falls Print Works

Falls Print Works has opened at 11 5th St. N. and is owned by Linda and Matt Wolf of Great Falls.

Linda Wolf and the manager, Summer Heckenlaible, have more than 20 years combined experience in printing, according to Heckenlaible.

“Linda found out that Blend’s was closing and knew there was a need for a printing service downtown. She decided that it was the perfect time and place to bring a dream of hers into reality,” Heckenlaible said.

Business Bites: Dante’s reopening; Blend’s Copy Shop closing; Hobby Time R/C open; work underway at ramen shop, downtown facade

Falls Print Works purchased a few items from Blend’s, but most of their equipment is new, she said.

“We offer many of the same services offered by Blend’s, however we also offer a large variety of services that were not offered by Blend’s, such as promotional products and we will have notary services available beginning next week,” Heckenlaible said.

P2P Mobile Devices

P2P Mobile Devices is opening in the former Treasure Pawn location at 624 Central Ave.

Nomad Glass and Healing

Nomad Glass and Healing, a glass, vape and CBD shop, has opened at 720 Central Ave.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

