GFPS board satisfied with Moore’s performance

The Great Falls Public Schools board released a summary on Jan. 28 of their evaluation of Superintendent Tom Moore.

In the summary written by Gordon Johnson, vice chair of the school board, the board expressed “high satisfaction” with Moore’s performance for the last year.

GFPS conducting annual evaluation of superintendent

The board uses an evaluation instrument that is available to the public to also provide input and it includes areas of personal qualities, relationship with the board, educational leadership and district goals and strategies.

There were 54 community submissions evaluating Moore’s performance.

Of those 54 submissions, 83 percent wrote in support of his performance while 17 percent had criticism or concerns, according to Johnson’s summary.

GFPS accepting public comment for superintendent’s review

The board “expressed appreciation of Mr. Moore’s outstanding commitment to the community through participation at many school and community events. His dedication to educational excellence is unsurpassed. The Board of Trustees recognizes Mr. Moore’s continued dedication to interact with the Great Falls business community and for the ongoing partnership with Malmstrom Air Force Base and pro-military support of MANG. Notable is his extraordinary leadership in working to keep our schools open, and safe, during this time of COVID. Mr. Moore’s professional demeanor continues to provide steady, and civil, leadership,” according to Johnson’s summary.

GFPS board to consider superintendent salary increase at Feb. 22 meeting

As superintendent, Moore oversees 10,300 students, 1,400 staff members and 20 buildings.

In November, the board announced the beginning of the evaluation process and encouraged the public to submit comments, either in writing by Jan. 6 or in person at the Jan. 11 meeting.

Moore gets high marks from GFPS board

No written comment was received by Jan. 6, according to the agenda report.

The superintendent’s evaluation will be part of the agenda during the Jan. 11 meeting and the evaluation sheets will be given to individual board members for completion by Jan. 15.

The school board evaluates the superintendent’s performance at least annually, “using standards and objectives developed by the superintendent and the board, which are consistent with the district’s mission and goal statements,” according to the district.

Moore selected as next GFPS superintendent

The board compiled all scores and comments into a single document and the board will complete its evaluation on Jan. 25 during which the board discussed their scores and comments with Moore in a closed session.

In January 2019, the board voted 6-1 to select Moore as superintendent, effective July 1, 2020, under a two year contract.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

