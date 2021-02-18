GFPS board to consider superintendent salary increase at Feb. 22 meeting

During their Feb. 22 meeting, the Great Falls Public Schools board will discuss the contract for Superintendent Tom Moore.

According to the agenda report, the Board of Trustees, represented by Chairman Jan Cahill, has negotiated the following salary amounts with Moore:

2021-2022: $175,000

2022-2023: $175,00

2023-2024: $175,000

No other provisions of the contract have been changed to include no car use allowance and no cell phone provision

or reimbursement, according to the agenda report.

Moore gets high marks from GFPS board

That contract change is a salary increase of $15,000 for the 2021-2022 school year, according to the agenda report, and no increases the following two school years.

According to GFPS, the superintendent’s salary is paid with 70 percent from the elementary general fund and 30 percent from the high school general fund.

The full contract is available in the agenda report here.

The agenda report states that the superintendent salaries for other AA districts this school year are:

Kalispell: $150,000

Great Falls: $160,000

Belgrade: $160,000

Helena: $163,000

Butte: $168,838

Billings: $169,000

Bozeman: $169,000

Missoula: $180,000

In January 2019, the board voted 6-1 to select Moore as superintendent, effective July 1, 2019, under a two year contract.

In January 2021, the GFPS board gave Moore a favorable review.

GFPS conducting annual evaluation of superintendent

The board uses an evaluation tool that is also provided to the public in December to provide input during the evaluation process.

“The board appreciates Tom’s extraordinary educational leadership this past year during what has been, and continues to be, an extremely challenging time with Covid-19. Tom’s calm demeanor continues to provide steady leadership as the Great Falls Public Schools provide high quality instruction in the schools. The trustees appreciate his leadership on improving the district’s remote learning opportunities for those students remaining at home during Covid-19. The Board of Trustees commend Tom on his continued commitment to increase our high school graduation rate. Tom’s enthusiasm for his position is valued by the Board of Trustees. Trustees look forward to what promises to be a very successful 2021-2022 school year under the excellent leadership of Superintendent Tom Moore,” Cahill wrote in his release about the review.

School board will use public comments in superintendent evaluation process

The board began the evaluation process in November and encouraged the public to submit comments in writing by Jan. 6 or in person at the Jan. 11 meeting.

No written comment was received by Jan. 6, according to the agenda report.

Moore selected as next GFPS superintendent

The school board evaluates the superintendent’s performance at least annually, “using standards and objectives developed by the superintendent and the board, which are consistent with the district’s mission and goal statements,” according to the district.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

