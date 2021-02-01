Moore gets high marks from GFPS board

The Great Falls Public Schools board gave Superintendent Tom Moore a good evaluation this year.

The evaluation included personal qualities, relationship with the board, educational leadership and district goals and strategies, according to a release from Jan Cahill, board chair.

The board discussed Moore’s evaluation in executive session during their Jan. 25 meeting and Cahill said in his release that Moore received high marks in all areas.

The board uses an evaluation tool that is also provided to the public in December to provide input during the evaluation process.

“The board appreciates Tom’s extraordinary educational leadership this past year during what has been, and continues to be, an extremely challenging time with Covid-19. Tom’s calm demeanor continues to provide steady leadership as the Great Falls Public Schools provide high quality instruction in the schools. The trustees appreciate his leadership on improving the district’s remote learning opportunities for those students remaining at home during Covid-19. The Board of Trustees commend Tom on his continued commitment to increase our high school graduation rate. Tom’s enthusiasm for his position is valued by the Board of Trustees. Trustees look forward to what promises to be a very successful 2021-2022 school year under the excellent leadership of Superintendent Tom Moore,” Cahill wrote in his release.

The board began the evaluation process in November and encouraged the public to submit comments in writing by Jan. 6 or in person at the Jan. 11 meeting.

No written comment was received by Jan. 6, according to the agenda report.

The school board evaluates the superintendent’s performance at least annually, “using standards and objectives developed by the superintendent and the board, which are consistent with the district’s mission and goal statements,” according to the district.

In January 2019, the board voted 6-1 to select Moore as superintendent, effective July 1, 2019, under a two year contract.

