GFPS conducting annual evaluation of superintendent

The Great Falls Public Schools Board of Trustees is in the process of evaluating the performance of Superintendent Tom Moore.

In November, the board announced the beginning of the evaluation process and encouraged the public to submit comments, either in writing by Jan. 6 or in person at the Jan. 11 meeting.

No written comment was received by Jan. 6, according to the agenda report.

The superintendent’s evaluation will be part of the agenda during the Jan. 11 meeting and the evaluation sheets will be given to individual board members for completion by Jan. 15.

The school board evaluates the superintendent’s performance at least annually, “using standards and objectives developed by the superintendent and the board, which are consistent with the district’s mission and goal statements,” according to the district.

Jan Cahill, board chairman, will compile all scores and comments into a single document and the board will complete its evaluation on Jan. 25 during which the board may discuss their scores and comments with Moore.

“The board chair has determined that the superintendent’s right to privacy in this discussion-and-query phase supersedes the public’s right to know, so this portion of the evaluation process may be conducted in closed session,” according to the staff report.

In January 2019, the board voted 6-1 to select Moore as superintendent, effective July 1, 2020, under a two year contract.

