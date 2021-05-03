School board ballots due May 4

Ballots are due by 8 p.m. May 4 for the school board election.

There is one seat available and eight candidates.

The candidates are Russ Herring, Scott Jablonski, Marlee Sunchild, Kevin Leatherbarrow, Nathan Reiff, Genevieve Smyth, Tucker Schleining and Dustin Shoemake.

The Electric hosted a forum with the five candidates that responded on April 19.

You can watch the full forum here:

Here’s background on this year’s school board election:

