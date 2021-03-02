No candidates have filed for school board seat, deadline is March 25

No one has yet filed for the open three-year term on the Great Falls Public Schools board.

Filing is open through March 25. It opened Dec. 10, 2020.

Teresa Schreiner currently holds the seat but is not running again this year.

As of March 2, no one has filed, according to the Cascade County Elections Office.

GFPS board election set for May 4

If only one candidate files, the district can opt not to hold the election and declare the candidate the winner by acclamation, as has been done in several of the last elections due to lack of candidates.

If no one files, the board will be appoint someone to the seat, according to the county elections office.

Brian Patrick, GFPS business operations director, said someone would be appointed to a one-year term, then the position would be open for election as a two-year term.

School board, levy election set for mail ballot on May 5 [2020]

The school board election is set for May 4 and will be a mail ballot, which typically costs about $40,000, according to the district.

To file, a candidate must file a Declaration of Intent and Oath of Candidacy with the county elections office, 325 2nd Ave. N.

School board members do not get paid.

Three candidates file for three GFPS board seats; no election in May [2019]

The district could also run a levy on this ballot though officials haven’t indicated any plans to do so, they have until April 2 to decide, according to Brian Patrick, GFPS operations director.

