Ballots in mail for school election; late registration closes May 3 due to law change

Ballots were mailed earlier this week for the Great Falls Public Schools board election which is May 4.

Ballots are due by 8 p.m. May 4.

One seat is open on the school board.

Due to a recent change in Montana law, late registrations for this election now close at noon on May 3.

The late registration period began on April 6 and residents may register for the election in person at the Cascade County Election Office, 325 2nd Ave. N., Room 100 until noon May 3.

Questions regarding late registration and voting in the upcoming district elections should be directed to the Cascade County Election Department at _elections@cascadecountymt.gov or by calling 406-454-6803.

On April 19, The Electric hosted a forum with five of the eight school board candidates. The other three did not respond to invitations to the forum.

The eight candidates for school board are: Russ Herring, Scott Jablonski, Marlee Sunchild, Kevin Leatherbarrow, Nathan Reiff, Genevieve Smyth, Tucker Schleining and Dustin Shoemake.

Filing is open now for the city election, which includes the mayor, two commission seats and all 45 Neighborhood Council positions.

More information on both elections is below:

