School board candidates take questions in forum by The Electric

The Electric hosted a candidate forum on April 19 with those running for school board.

All candidates were invited and five participated: Russ Herring, Scott Jablonski, Marlee Sunchild, Kevin Leatherbarrow and Nathan Reiff.

The other three candidates, Genevieve Smyth, Tucker Schleining and Dustin Shoemake did not respond.

Questions asked came from The Electric and readers who submitted questions ahead of time, as well as some from the live audience.

Ballots went in the mail April 19 and are due to the county elections office by May 4.

You can watch the full forum here:

Here’s background on this year’s school board election:

Eight candidates vying for one school board seat

No candidates have filed for school board seat, deadline is March 25

GFPS board approves teachers, superintendent pay increases

No GFPS levy on the May ballot

GFPS budget committee recommends no levy

GFPS budget meetings this month, will determine action on levy

GFPS board election set for May 4

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

