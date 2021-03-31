Eight candidates vying for one school board seat

There are eight candidates running for one open seat on the school board.

The election is a mail ballot on May 4.

Ballots will be mailed April 19 to registered voters.

The Electric reported in early March that no candidates had filed for the seat currently held by Teresa Schreiner. She is not seeking reelection.

Here is the list of all candidates that filed as of the close of filing March 25:

Russell Herring

Eric Hinebauch

Scott Jablonski

Kevin V. Leatherbarrow

Nathan Reiff

Tucker Lee Schleining

Dustin C. Shoemake

Genevieve Smyth

Marlee Sunchild

Hinebauch told The Electric on March 31 that he had withdrawn from the race and is supporting Reiff.

No candidates have filed for school board seat, deadline is March 25

The deadline to file as a write-in candidate is April 1. Anyone who files as a write-in will not have their name on the ballot, but they must have filed as a write-in candidate to be considered if their names are written in on the ballot.

April 1 is also the last day to withdraw from the race to have a candidate’s name removed from the ballot.

The Electric is working on plans to host a candidate forum in mid-April.

More information on how to register to vote is available on the Cascade County Elections Office at 325 2nd Ave. N. or call 454-6803.

