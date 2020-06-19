Great Falls Greats 2020 Winners
We asked and you answered.
More than 1,000 votes were submitted in the inaugural Great Falls Greats contest and here are your top three in most categories.
Congrats to the 2020 winners. Head out and about June 25-27 to celebrate them!
Best Coffee Shop
Broadwater Coffee Brewing Company
Electric City Coffee
True Brew
Best Bar
Elevation 3330
KellerGeist Pub Theater
Best Restaurant
5th and Wine
Tracy’s
Best Local Brewer
Jeremiah Johnson Brewing Company
Black Eagle Brewery
Best New Local Restaurant (that opened in 2019/2020)
The Block
Tracy’s
Best Bakery
Crooked Tree
Electric City Coffee
Best Local Shop
Planet Earth
Real Deals
Bighorn Outdoor Specialists
Best Breakfast
Perkins
Double Barrel Coffee House Cafe
Best Breakfast Burrito
Double Barrel Coffee House Cafe
Broadwater Coffee Brewing Company
Best Brunch
Tracy’s
Clark and Lewies/Sip n’ Dip
Best Lunch Spot
Electric City Coffee
Roadhouse Diner
Best Pizza
Fire Pizza
MacKenzie River Pizza
Best Burger
Burger Bunker
Fuddruckers
Best Fries
Enbär
Howard’s Pizza
Best Steaks
Bar S
Cattlemen’s Cut
Best Food Truck
Nourish
Brian’s Top Notch
Best Ethnic Food
Maple Garden
Maria’s Mexican Restaurant
Best Waffle
Broadwater Coffee Brewing
PurpleGold
Best BBQ
Big Mouth
Best Burrito
Cafe Rio
Taco Treat
Best Tacos
El Comedor
Maria’s Mexican Restaurant
Best Fried Thing That’s Not Fries
Enbär
Tracy’s Family Diner
Best Milkshake
Fuddrucker’s
Tracy’s Family Diner
Best Cupcakes
Crooked Tree
Hempl’s Bakery
Best Doughnuts
Best Donuts
Best Pie
Double Barrel Coffee House Cafe
Perkin’s
Family Affair
Best Desserts
Crooked Tree
Hempl’s Bakery
Best Ice Cream
Last Straw Bistro
Baskin Robbins
Best Specialty Coffee
Broadwater Coffee Brewing Company
True Brew
Crooked Tree
Best Non-Coffee Drink
Broadwater Coffee Brewing Company
True Brew
Ford’s Drive In
Best Happy Hour
Jakers
Elevation 3330
Best Specialty Cocktail
KellerGeist
Elevation 3330
Best Margarita
Enbär
Elevation 3330
Best Bloody Mary
Black Eagle Country Club
The Do Bar
Best Caesar
Enbär
The Do Bar
Best Craft Beer
Jeremiah Johnson Brewing Company
Black Eagle Brewery
Best Wine Selection
Enbär
Jakers
Best Mimosa
Enbär
KellerGeist Pub Theater
Best Seasonal Beer
Black Eagle Brewery
Jeremiah Johnson Brewing Company
Best Women’s Boutique
Sora and Co.
The Blue Rose
Best Quirky Gifts
Planet Earth
Spencer’s
Dragonfly Dry Goods
Best Shop for Home Goods
Pizazz
Motifs for the Home
Best Thirft Store
Goodwill
Salvation Army
St. Vincent de Paul
Best Clothing Store
Klover
Dragonfly Dry Goods
Best Outdoor/Recreation Store
Scheels
Bighorn Outdoor Specialists
Best Pet Shop/Groomers/Etc
Happy Tails
Diamond in the Ruff
Best Dog Friendly Spot
Trailside Dog Park
River’s Edge Trail
Fetch
Best Tattoo Place
Level Up
Sparrows and Arrows
Best Girls Night
Elevation 3330
Sip n’ Dip
Best Date Night
5th and Wine
Dante’s
Best Patio Sitting and Sipping
Enbär
Mighty Mo Brewing
Best Specialty Classes
Great Falls College MSU Lifelong Learning
Brush Crazy
Best Hangover Cure
Taco Treat
Parker’s Hangover Tonic
Tracy’s Family Diner
Best Workout/Gym
Studio Barre
Anchor Fitness
Best Salon/Barber
Roots
Penthouse
Best Walking/Running Route
Gibson Park
Giant Springs State Park
Best Hike
Sluice Boxes State Park
Memorial Falls
River’s Edge Trail
Best Picnic Spot
Gibson Park
Ryan Dam Island
Best Scenic Photo Spot
Ryan Dam
Milwaukee Station
Best Selfie Spot
Downtown murals
Best Place to Go Dancing
The Alumni Club
Flamingo
Best Karaoke
Flamingo
The Beacon
Best River Activities
Kayaking
Floating
Fishing
Best Kids Activities
Flippin’ Family Fun
Electric City Water Park
Best Golf
Anaconda Hills
Hickory Swing
Best Murals
Downtown/5th and Central
Central Avenue underpass
Speaking Socially
Best Band/Musician
Chuck Fulcher
Trent Brooks Band
Best Museum
Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center
Children’s Museum of Montana
Best Art Museum
Paris Gibson Square
Best Dive Bar
Club Cigar
Hi Ho
Best Greasy Spoon
2K’s Kafe
Tracy’s Family Diner