Great Falls Greats 2021 Winners
We asked and you answered.
We just about doubled votes for the second annual Great Falls Greats contest and here are your top three in most categories.
Congrats to the 2021 winners. Head out and about June 24-26 to celebrate them with the first Downtown Block Party on June 24, the Downtown Night Market on June 25 and the farmers market on June 26.
Best Bar
Elevation 3330
KellerGeist Pub Theater
Best Restaurant
Tracy’s Family Diner
5th and Wine
Best Coffee Shop
Broadwater Coffee Brewing Company
True Brew
Electric City Coffee
Best Bakery
Crooked Tree
Electric City Coffee
Best Waffles
Broadwater Coffee Brewing Company
Tracy’s Family Diner
Perkins
Best Breakfast
Double Barrell Coffee House Café
Perkins
Best New Local Restaurant That Opened in 2020/2021
P.Gibsons
Harvest Craft Kitchen
Best Breakfast Burrito
Double Barrell Coffee House Café
Broadwater Coffee Brewing Company
The Block
Best Pizza
Fire Pizza
MacKenzie River Pizza
Best Fries
Enbär
Howard’s Pizza
Best Cupcakes
Crooked Tree
Best Steaks
Bar S
Cattleman’s Cut
Best Burgers
Burger Bunker
Fuddruckers
Best Food Truck
Brian’s Top Notch
Nourish
Best Brunch
5th and Wine
Tracy’s Family Diner
Best Fried Thing That’s Not Fries
Tracy’s Family Diner
Enbär
Best Ethnic Food
Maple Garden
Saibeen’s Kitchen
Best Tacos
El Comedor
Maria’s Mexican Restaurant
Best Barbecue
Big Mouth
Best Milkshake
Fuddruckers
Tracy’s Family Diner
Best Burrito
Taco del Sol
Taco Treat
Best Lunch Spot
The Block
Electric City Coffee
Best Doughnuts
Best Donuts
Best Local Ice Cream
Baskin Robbins
Dairy Queen
Best Pie
Double Barrel Coffee House Cafe
Perkins
Family Affair
Best Desserts
Electric City Coffee
Crooked Tree
Best Happy Hour
Elevation 3330
Jakers
Best Margarita
Enbär
Elevation 3330
Best Bloody Mary
Enbär
The Do Bar
Best Caesar
Enbär
The Do Bar
Best Specialty Cocktails
KellerGeist
Elevation 3330
Best Craft Beer
Jeremiah Johnson Brewing Company
Black Eagle Brewery
Best Wine Selection
Enbär
Jakers
Best Local Brewer
Jeremiah Johnson Brewing Company
Black Eagle Brewery
Best Local Seasonal Beer
Jeremiah Johnson
Black Eagle Brewery
Best Mimosa
KellerGeist
Enbär
Best Non-Coffee Drink
Broadwater Coffee Brewing Company
True Brew
Ford’s Drive In
Best Specialty Coffee
Broadwater Coffee Brewing Company
Crooked Tree
Best Women’s Boutique
The Blue Rose
Sora and Co.
Best Spot for Quirky Gifts
Planet Earth
Dragonfly Dry Goods
Best Shop for Home Goods
Pizazz
Best Thrift Store
Goodwill
St. Vincent de Paul
Salvation Army
Best Clothing Store
Klover
Dragonfly Dry Goods
Best Outdoor/Recreation Store
Scheels
Bighorn Outdoor Specialists
Best Pet Store
Happy Tails
Diamond in the Ruff
Best Tattoo Place
Level Up
Electric City Tattoo Emporium
Best Date Night Spot
Enbär
5the and Wine
Best Dog Friendly Spot
Trailside Dog Park
Fetch
Best Girls Night
Elevation 3330
Enbär
Best Patio Sitting and Sipping
Mighty Mo
Enbär
Best Specialty Classes
Brush Crazy
Great Falls College MSU Lifelong Learning
Best Hangover Cure
Parker’s Hangover Tonic
Tracy’s Family Diner
Best Workout/Gym
Studio Barre
Anchor Fitness
Best Salon/Barber
Penthouse
Wicked Hair Co.
Best Walking/Running Route
Giant Springs State Park
Gibson Park
Best Hike
Sluice Boxes State Park
River’s Edge Trail
Best Picnic Spot
Ryan Dam Island
Gibson Park
Best Scenic Photo Spot
Ryan Dam
Milwaukee Station
Best Selfie Spot
Giant Springs State Park
Best Place for Dancing
The Alumni Club
Flamingo
Best River Activities
Floating
Fishing
Kayaking
Best Place for Karaoke
Cowboys Bar
Flamingo
Best Kids Activities
Children’s Museum of Montana
Flippin’ Family Fun
Best Golf
Anaconda Hills
Hickory Swings
Best Mural
Central Avenue underpass
Speaking Socially
Best Local Musician/Band
Chuck Fulcher
Trent Brooks Band
Best Museum
Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center
Children’s Museum of Montana
Best Art Gallery
Parus Gibson Square
The History Museum
Best Dive Bar
Club Cigar
Hi Ho
Best Greasy Spoon
Tracy’s Family Diner
Brian’s Top Notch
Best Local Shop
Planet Earth
Real Deals
Bighorn Outdoor Specialists
Best Event
Downtown Summer Jam/July 4 Hootenanny
Farmers Market
Montana State Fair
Best Group Activity
Farmers Market
Voyagers Baseball
Best Take n’ Bake
Enbär/The Block
Borries