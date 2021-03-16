Commission considering land swap for bank, trail connection

City Commissioners will be asked during their March 16 meeting to set a public hearing for April 6 regarding the proposed land swap between the city and Independence Bank near the 10th Street Bridge.

Independence Bank is proposing to built a three-story bank with offices and a small coffee shop and approached the city about swapping for unusable land along the Missouri River for a piece of vacant land that the city owns along River Drive.

The project will also require two subdivision actions, which the city planning board voted March 9 to recommend that commissioners approve, and those actions will also go before the commission on April 6, according to city staff, if the commission chooses to set the public hearing for the land swap.

The land swap that would also allow future connection for the River’s Edge Trail to the 10th Street Bridge.

According to Bruce Pollington of the River’s Edge Trail Foundation, the swap would allow future realignment of River’s Edge Trail between 9th and 10th streets.

When completed, the new trail would continue downstream along the river embankment from under the 9th Street Bridge to the south abutment of the 10th Street Bridge. From there, trail users could continue downstream using existing trail along River Drive North or cross the Historic Tenth Street Bridge to connect with north shore trails, according to the foundation.

Once a connector trail is established between the bridge and the existing trail along River Drive North, the trail and bridge would open to public access.

“The new alignment offers two significant advantages over current trail at that location. First, the new route provides both safety and scenic improvements. Second, it establishes a permanent River’s Edge Trail connection to the south end of 10th Street Bridge. With trail connections at both ends of the bridge, the 10th Street Bridge becomes a new, fully separated river crossing for pedestrians and bicycles. In addition, the new route provides an opportunity to experience the incredible restoration work that has followed successful efforts to save the historic bridge,” according to the foundation.

City utility services are currently in place for the extension of service lines to serve the bank portion of the development at the bank’s expense.

