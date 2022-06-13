Business Bites: Mountain Tire closed; new owner for Dahlquist Realtors; Life in Bloom expanding; Craig Taphouse open; GF Clinic testing shuttle service; GF Library hosting online safety event; GFPS giving away books

Mountain Tire

Mountain Tire in downtown Great Falls at the corner of 1st Avenue South and 4th Street has closed.

The owners are retiring after 30 years in business.

The shop is closed for all service work.

They are open to close out tire sales, equipment, furniture, fixtures and shop supplies sales.

The shop is also open to pick up seasonal tires from customer storage and to accept payments on open accounts.

Dahlquist Realtors

Zach Gregoire is the new owner of Dahlquist Realtors.

He purchased the business from Brett Haverlandt on June 1.

Gregoire began his real estate career in 2012 with Dahlquist Realtors.

“Zach looks forward to introducing new ideas while keeping with the same Dahlquist traditions. He is extremely grateful for this opportunity, and proud to continue keeping Dahlquist Realtors a locally owned and operated business in Great Falls since 1979,” according to a release.

Haverlandt purchased Dahlquist Realtors in 1999 from Marge Dahlquist. He’ll remain a real estate broker with Dahlquist.

The company started in 1979 with Marge Dahlquist and Karen Hjelvik, according to a release.

Great Falls Public Schools

The Great Falls Public Schools book giveaway is June 14-16 from 12-6 p.m. at the Paris Gibson Education Center.

Attendees should park in the lot by the football field and come in through the south gym doors.

The district is giving away out of date, surplussed textbooks and library books.

Life in Bloom

Life in Bloom is expanding to a larger space in the Times Square building on the 500 block of Central Avenue this month.

Great Falls Clinic

The Great Falls Clinic is trialing a free shuttle service for patients beginning June 13.

The shuttle will primarily circle the Specialty Center and Hospital. The shuttle can also transport patients between clinic facilities as needed. To coordinate a shuttle, call 406-590-0257.

The shuttle will run Monday through Thursday 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Fridays 8 a.m. to noon.

Great Falls Public Library

The Great Falls Public Library and Downtown Safety Alliance are hosting an online safety presentation at 7 p.m. June 14.

The presentation will be by Steven Hankins, an information systems analyst for the City of Great Falls, about how to more safely navigate the online world.

The presentation will be in the library’s Cordingley Room or Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86526849091.

Craig Taphouse

The Craig Taphouse, 161 Leonard Street, opened in May in Craig.

The taphouse is south off Bridge Street and was made with the angler and floater in mind, according to Riley Tubbs, one of the owners.

“We have rotating beer from Montana breweries alongside wine, ciders and other non-alcoholic beverages. Plus, we are beyond excited to have Montana Reds food truck outside for some tasty locally sourced burgers and fries. Ten Mile Creek Brewery shares the building, with their soon to be second location, with us and is working towards brewing some exclusive small batch beers on location as soon as July. The taphouse is open 2ish to 10ish daily,” Tubbs said.

Got a business bite? Send it to jenn@theelectricgf.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

