Business Bites: Zandy’s Demolition; Town Pump building car washes

Zandy’s

Demolition work began last week on the former Zandy’s site at 1111 Central Ave.

But, the contractors didn’t have a demolition permit and the city put a stop work order on the project late Friday afternoon.

Business Bites: Carnivorium opening; Hokkaido now open; The Farmer’s Daughter Fibers moving; Dante’s reopens after COVID scare; Paris Gibson Square hosting Arts on Fire Sept. 12

The property has been listed for sale for some time and is currently listed at $199,000.

Town Pump

Town Pump has been doing some demolition and is building new car washes in several spots around town, including the corner of of 10th Avenue South and 25th Street and the corner of 10th Avenue South and 5th Street.

Business Bites: Golden Corral closed; Broadwater Coffee and Big Dipper team up; Luna Coffee coming downtown; Falls Print Works Open

Great Falls Tribune

The Great Falls Tribune building at 205 River Drive S. is listed for sale for $2.3 million for the building and 4.4 acre lot.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

