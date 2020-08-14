Business Bites: Açai bowls; Belles and Lace reopens in new space; Knicker Biker has moved; Craft Beer Week events; Downtown Night Market; Ginger Day

Broadwater Coffee Brewing Company

Broadwater Coffee Brewing Company, at 721 6th St. S.W., is now serving açai bowls.

Broadwater Coffee opens on west side

Belles and Lace

Belles and Lace is now open in their new location at 417 Central Ave.

Motifs closing brick and mortar to move online; Belles and Lace moving into space

Fresh on Fourth

Produce and vendors are setting up for Fresh on Fourth on 4th Street next to Pizazz Corner Market from 8 a.m. to noon. They’ll have fresh local produce and mimosas, cocktails and treats are available at Pizazz.

Knicker Biker

The Knicker Biker has moved.

They are now located at 1525 10th Ave. S., Suite 2 in the basement. That’s the former Petcetera location.

Great Falls Craft Beer Week(end)

Great Falls Craft Beer Week(end) is back on, sort of.

The event will be Sept. 17-20 and include a street party, tap takeovers, a golf scramble and the Beer Mile.

More details to come, watch the Facebook page for updates.

Downtown Night Market

The downtown Night Market is Aug. 21, beginning at 5 p.m., with vendors, food and live music.

Ginger Day

Introducing Ginger Day, an celebration of gingers, you know, redheads, those fun folks with no souls.

On Aug. 21, there’s a celebration with specialty cocktails, other beverages, food; retail displays and more.

Watch the Facebook page for details on specials and featured items.

