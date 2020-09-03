Cascade County adds 58 cases, total is now 355 with 165 active cases

Cascade County has 58 new positive COVID-19 cases today, Sept. 3, according to the Montana Department of Health and Human Services.

That brings the county’s total to 355 with 165 active cases as of Sept. 3, according to the state map.

The Cascade County City-County Health Department said the new cases were associated with the jail cluster, contact tracing and travel.

The details of the Sept. 3 cases are:

2 females under 19

1 female in her 20s

2 females in their 30s

2 females in their 40s

1 female in her 70s

15 males in their 20s

14 males in their 30s

13 males in their 40s

7 males in their 50s

1 male in his 60sT

Today’s is the highest single day increase in the county since Aug. 25 when the county added 39 cases and July 24 when 20 cases were added in one day.

10 more inmates test positive for COVID-19 at Cascade County jail; county total is now 280 with 114 active cases

At least 66 of the county’s COVID-19 cases are associated with the Cascade County Adult Detention Center.

Sheriff Jesse Slaughter said Aug. 29 that there were 10 additional inmates and a third detention officer who have tested positive for COVID-19 at the jail.

Cascade County adds 39 COVID-19 cases Aug. 25, total now 256 with 90 active cases

On Aug. 21, Slaughter announced that one inmate had been symptomatic and tested positive for COVID-19.

By Aug. 24, there were 55 confirmed cases at the jail. Of those, 53 were inmates, two were detention officers.

On Aug. 28, Slaughter told The Electric a third detention officer had tested positive.

More information about positive cases is expected on Sept. 4, Slaughter said.

55 positive COVID-19 cases associated with the Cascade County jail

Of those at the jail, many have been asymptomatic, Slaughter said, and only two were sent to the hospital. One was there for about an hour and returned, the other stayed overnight for observation and then returned to the jail, Slaughter told The Electric.

Fifth COVID-19 related death in Cascade County

Statewide, the total is 7,871 and of those, 2,033 are currently active.

Statewide, there have been 111 COVID-19 related deaths, five of which were in Cascade County.

In Cascade County, 205 of the total cases have been in individuals under the age of 40.

The age demographics for COVID-19 cases in Cascade County, according to the state, are:

0-9: 7

10-19: 22

20-29: 98

30-39: 78

40-49: 61

50-59: 43

60-69: 28

70-79: 11

80-89: 6

90-99: 1

100+: 0

