Cascade County adds 39 COVID-19 cases Aug. 25, total now 256 with 90 active cases

Cascade County added 39 new positive COVID-19 cases Aug. 25, according to the state data.

That brings the county’s total to 256 and of those, 90 are currently active, according to the state map.

The Cascade County City-County Health Department has not yet released the details of today’s new cases, but they include some of positive cases at the county jail that were announced Aug. 24.

On Aug. 25, City Manager Greg Doyon said the city isn’t requiring COVID-19 testing at this time for the Great Falls Police Department related to the jail outbreak.

“I would likely have that conversation with employees once the CCHD contact tracing was completed and there was a recommendation to do so from them,” Doyon told The Electric.

On Aug. 24, the county added 17 new cases, some were part of a cluster, some identified by contact tracing and some associated with community spread, according to CCHD.

The Aug. 24 cases were:

3 males in their teens

3 males in their 20s

7 males in their 30s

1 male in his 40s

1 male in his 60s

1 female in her 30s

1 female in her 40s

On Aug. 23, the county had two cases associated with the cluster and found through contact tracing, according to CCHD. Those cases were a female in her 30s and a female in her 50s. On Aug. 22, three cases were confirmed, all identified through contact tracing, according to CCHD. Those cases were a male in his 20s, a female in her 20s and a female in her 40s. Statewide, there are 6,624 total cases and of those, 1,636 are currently active, and there are 119 active hospitalizations, according to the state map. Statewide, there have been 97 total deaths, five of which were in Cascade County. In Cascade County, there are 143 cases in people under 40. The age breakdown in Cascade County, according to the state map, as of Aug. 25 is: 0-9: 2

10-19: 17

20-29: 71

30-39: 53

40-49: 40

50-59: 32

60-69: 27

70-79: 8

80-89: 6

90-99: 0

100+: 0

