10 more inmates test positive for COVID-19 at Cascade County jail; county total is now 280 with 114 active cases

Sheriff Jesse Slaughter said Aug. 29 that there are 10 additional inmates and a third detention officer who have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Cascade County Adult Detention Center.

That brings the total associated with the jail to 66.

“As we move forward, we anticipate more positive cases in our facility. However, our numbers will fluctuate due to people entering and leaving the facility,” Slaughter said in a release. “CCDC officers and medical staff are working long hours to protect our community, staff, and the inmates. Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers.”

On Aug. 21, Slaughter announced that one inmate had been symptomatic and tested positive for COVID-19.

By Aug. 24, there were 55 confirmed cases at the jail. Of those, 53 were inmates, two were detention officers.

On Aug. 28, Slaughter told The Electric a third detention officer had tested positive.

On Aug. 29, Cascade County added 15 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the county’s total to 280 with 114 active cases, according to the state map.

Earlier this week, the Cascade County City-County Health Department said one person was hospitalized and there have been five COVID-19 related deaths in the county.

