The Cascade City-County Health Department announced the fifth COVID-19-related death in Cascade County on Aug. 18.

The individual was a male over the age of 65 with underlying health conditions, according to CCHD.

Out of respect for the family, no further details will be released, according to CCHD.

“I extend my sympathy to all of this man’s loved ones,” Trisha Gardner, county health officer, said in a release. “This is a heartbreaking reminder of the danger COVID-19 presents to older Montanans and those with underlying conditions. I hope our community will keep their neighbors’ health in mind, and continue to fight the spread of this virus. We can protect our own parents and grandparents and neighbors by taking prevention seriously.”

As of Aug. 18, there are 184 total cases in Cascade County, of those 43 are active, according to the state map.

Over the weekend, four new cases were confirmed in the county that were associated with community transmission or identified through contact tracing, according to CCHD.

The Aug. 15 cases were one male in his 20s and one female in her 20s. The Aug. 16 case was a male in his 20s and the Aug. 17 case was a male in his 20s.

These individuals have been isolated and contact investigations are underway, according to CCHD.

Measures proven to slow transmission of COVID-19 include frequent and thorough handwashing, regular disinfection of high-touch surfaces, distancing, and wearing masks or face coverings in public indoor spaces as mandated in the Governor’s July 15 directive, according to CCHD.

