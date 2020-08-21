COVID-19 confirmed in Cascade County jail

Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter said Aug. 21 that there’s one confirmed case of COVID-19 in the Cascade County Adult Detention Center.

In a release, Slaughter said the individual presented with symptoms earlier this week and the jail’s medical staff identified the man as symptomatic and isolated him.

The COVID test was confirmed positive on the evening of Aug. 20, Slaughter said.

Fifth COVID-19 related death in Cascade County

Cascade County City-County Health Department and Alluvion Health staff are on site working with the jail’s medical staff to test other inmates and staff. Slaughter said they were also working on contact tracing to identify the source of the exposure.

Slaughter said that the pod where the inmate was housed has been identified and locked down for quarantine, but he’s not releasing further details at this time for “facility security reasons.”

14 new COVID-19 cases in Cascade County this week, total now 179

He said the jail staff has put their contingency plan in place for handling COVID cases in the jail.

As of 7:40 a.m. Aug. 21, there were 190 total confirmed COVID-19 cases in Cascade County. Of those, 48 are currently active according to the state website.

On Aug. 20, CCHD confirmed five new cases in the county that were associated with community spread or contact investigations.

Those cases were:

2 females in their 30s

1 female in her 40s

1 female in her 50s

1 female in her 60s

On Aug . 19. CCHD confirmed a positive case in a male in his 30s, associated with community spread.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

