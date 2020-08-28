Russell Museum closed for two weeks as precaution related to employee with COVID symptoms

The C.M. Russell Museum has closed as of Aug. 28 through Sept. 17.

The decision to close is a response to a symptomatic employee, according to Tom Figarelle, museum director.

The employee has not received a positive COVID-19 test result, but “the museum wants to make this proactive step to best protect patrons and the staff as a whole,” according to the museum.

“The museum is exercising additional precaution, by not waiting for positive COVID-19 test result. We thank the public and the Great Falls community, in advance, for their understanding and support,” Figarelle said in a release.

As of Aug. 28, the were 265 total cases in Cascade County and of those 99 are active. As of Aug. 26, there was one active hospitalization in the county and there have been five COVID-19 related deaths in the county, according to the Cascade County City-County Health Department.

Of those, 56 are connected to the Cascade County Adult Detention Center. Sheriff Jesse Slaughter announce 55 positive cases there on Aug. 24. Of those, 53 were inmates and two were detention officers. On Aug. 28, he told The Electric that a third detention officer had tested positive for COVID-19.

There are 7,063 total cases statewide as of Aug. 28 and 1,791 are active, according to the state map.

Gov. Steve Bullock announced the 100th COVID death in Montana on Aug. 28.

Governor Steve Bullock today issued the following statement regarding the deaths of 100 Montanans due to COVID-19.

“We have reached a somber statistic in Montana: 100 deaths due to COVID-19. But the people we have lost are not statistics. These men and women were beloved family members and cherished friends. And their loss will continue to reverberate throughout their families and communities – for so many Montanans, this virus has taken away Christmas dinner at grandma’s, family history and cultural knowledge, or a best friend,” Bullock said in a release. “We all share the responsibility of learning to live in our new normal. By doing so, we are not disregarding that 100 Montanans have lost their lives; the best way to honor these souls is to protect the people and the state they loved. Through acting collectively to mitigate the risk, we are preventing this virus from leaving more tragedy in its wake.”

The Russell Exhibition and Sale, scheduled for Sept. 12, will continue as planned. It’s a virtual and remote-only event.

For questions on The Russell, contact Duane Braaten, director of art and philanthropy at dbraaten@cmrussell.org, or by phone at 406-727-8787.

Fall exhibitions, opening in October 2020, will proceed as planned, according to the museum.

