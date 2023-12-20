Crossing signage installed on River’s Edge Trail

The City of Great Falls, in partnership with the River’s Edge Trail Foundation, has installed new flashing Trail crossing signs on River Drive North.

The new solar-powered signs, referred to as “rectangular rapid flash beacons” or RRFBs, are user activated, similar to a pedestrian button on a traffic light.

When pushed, the signs will flash and a voice announces to visually impaired users that the crossing lights have been activated. The lights have a flash time of 24 seconds, giving pedestrians and bicyclists ample time to cross, according to a city release.

The law requires drivers to stop for pedestrians, but the flashing lights bring more attention to the fact that the crossing is actively in use.

The Federal Highway Administration studied the use of RRFBs and found they can increase motorist yielding rates by 98 percent, according to a city release.

The River’s Edge Trail Foundation requested the signs to improve crossing safety on the River’s Edge Trail on River Drive North near the skate park in Riverside Park.

There are no street lights and the crossing serves a high number of bicyclists and pedestrians on a road with heavy vehicle and large truck traffic, according to city staff.

Bruce Pollington, trial foundation president, said that they received a bequest from the estate of Wilbert Graf to improve trail safety and this crossing had been on their radar for years.

He said the state did a study to confirm the need for the crossing signs, which the city ordered and installed. The foundation paid for the materials and labor.

The city is planning to install new signage on the trail on River Drive at Electric City Water Park and 3rd Avenue South when the new trail segment from Broadwater Bay to the water park entrance is constructed in a few years.

