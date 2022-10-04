River’s Edge Trail gets new bike repair stations

The city has received a Fish, Wildlife and Parks grant to add bike repair stations on the River’s Edge Trail.

The grant through FWP’s Trails Stewardship Grant allowed the city to install one station near the West Bank parking lot off 3rd Ave. N.W. and the other on the South Shore Trails at the shelter east of Whitmore Ravine.

The stations are equipped with a stand to hold bikes up while a rider is working on it with the attached tools. A separate stand has an air pump and gauge for tire inflation, according to a release from the city’s Park and Recreation department.

The stands have a QR code and links to instructions and YouTube videos on how to repair bikes, according to Parks and Rec.

There’s a third bike repair station, sponsored by the River’s Edge Trail Foundation and Scheels, on the trail at the Caboose trailhead that was installed in 2019, according to Park and Rec.

