CMR cross county coach resigns, GFPS hiring

Nathan Gregier, the head cross country coach at C.M. Russell High School, submitted his resignation to spend more time with his family.

An alumnus of CMR Cross Country, Gregier has coached in the program the past 19 years, serving as the head coach for the last nine seasons, according to a release from Great Falls Public Schools athletics.

During his tenure, Gregier coached an individual state champion, had many athletes receive all-state recognition, and several of his athletes continue their distance running careers at the collegiate level.

“The GFPS Athletic Department and C.M, Russell High School thank Nathan for his years of dedication to the athletes of C.M. Russell and the sport of cross country. Under his direction, many young athletes found a home in the program and a love for distance running that continues long after they graduate,” Mike Henneberg, GFPS athletic director, said in a release.

The vacant head cross country coach position will be advertised beginning Dec. 11 on the GFPS website.

